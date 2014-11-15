DeFabo: Cary-Grove responds to first adversity of season

CARY— Cary-Grove entered the grey brick alumni building for halftime Saturday in an unfamiliar situation: a football game.

As the No. 1 ranked team in Class 7A, the Trojans (12-0) have regularly dismantled opponents with such ease that the final 24 minutes are usually ticking off of a running clock.

So when No. 4 Geneva (10-2) scored 13 unanswered points in the second quarter to cut Cary-Grove’s lead to a 19-13 in the quarterfinal game, the question quickly became how will the Trojans respond to a little adversity?

Here’s the answer: Senior running back Matt Sutherland dashed into the endzone on the Trojans' first possession of the second half, senior quarterback Jason Gregoire added three more, the first-team defense held the Vikings to just one score and yet again the game ended with some backups on the field in 44-26 Trojans’ victory.

“We stayed calm. We knew if we executed the way we planned all week we’d be OK,” offensive lineman Trevor Ruhland said. “We’ve been in close games before.”

Really? Show me them.

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 31.6 points per game. Saturday’s 18-point victory — three scores — is the closest since Week 2’s 24-7 win at Lake Zurich and Week 1’s 38-28 win over Wheaton North.

No game has been decided by less than two scores. Even last week’s win over St. Charles North, a second-round playoff game mind you, ended with substitutes on the field for the final 10 minutes.

How about a little drama? Make the people sweat a little. Mount a game-winning drive. Make a goalline stand.

Where’s the fun in another blowout?

“This is the best I’ve felt after any game this season,” Sutherland said. “It’s fun beating a team by a lot, but nothing is like this.”

See, he gets it.

Of course I’m half-joking here, so don’t flood my inbox with emails accusing me of being a Trojan-basher. Still, with all those routs it was fair to wonder how C-G would respond to a tight ballgame.

Coach Brad Seaburg tries to replicate the adversity of a nail-biter in practices. To supplement the Fox Valley Conference games, he scheduled Lake Zurich (a state finalist last year) and Wheaton North (a quarterfinalist last season).

“I think this game is a byproduct of their work in the offseason and just being competitive kids,” he said. “It’s not a surprise how we handled ourselves today.”

Still, there is no way to completely simulate a tight game. Seaburg joked that he would have preferred a running clock. The fans sure wouldn’t have minded getting out of the cold a little sooner.

But responding in the second half, C-G showed something you don’t see in all those one-sided affairs.

“When it’s a close game it shows a lot of leadership,” Ruhland said. “Our leaders stepped up and played really well.”

“I think that sent a message to the state that we’re ready to play.”

