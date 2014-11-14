Take 2: Confident in Cary-Grove win, but Marian Central is underdog

The high school football playoffs are coming down to the home stretch. In Class 7A, No. 1 Cary-Grove (11-0) hosts No. 4 Geneva (10-1) Saturday at 1 p.m., and in Class 5A, No. 15 Marian Central (7-4) hosts No. 6 Montini (8-3), also at 1 p.m. Saturday. Reporters Mike DeFabo and Joey Kaufman discuss.

Kaufman: I'm surprised the Northwest Herald overlords gave us this space. So, I'll try to stay on point here and not goof up the routine too much. We're good to go ahead and pencil in Cary-Grove for the semifinals, right?

DeFabo: You really can’t pick against the Trojans. At least not until someone makes their starters play a full 48 minutes. They’ve been walking through every team in their path all season. The closest thing to a game was the 38-28 victory over Wheaton North in Week 1. I was at that game. If not for a garbage-time Wheaton North touchdown, even that one would have been more lopsided than the score shows.

Kaufman: I wonder if that breeze of a schedule hurts C-G down the line. Lake Zurich didn’t test them in nonconference play. The Fox Valley Conference certainly didn’t. Nobody has made them sweat in the fourth quarter. Does that matter if they meet up in the finals with, say, Providence Catholic, which features Notre Dame-bound wideout Miles Boykin and 6-foot-5 tight end Nate Vejvoda?

DeFabo: I agree that no team has tested the Trojans. But truthfully, I think only two or three teams in Class 7A really could. Plus, I don't buy the argument that teams need to be tested. This is a disciplined team. It's not like the starters will be out on the field and forget how to block or tackle just because it's the fourth quarter.

Kaufman: Fair enough. The Marian game is perhaps the more intriguing of the two this weekend. Montini has beaten the Hurricanes in the playoffs the past five years, and nine times since 2004, which is ridiculous. You'd think this one-sided playoff rivalry might eventually swing a bit the other way, but man, Montini looks like it's clicking again come playoff time.

DeFabo: It is Marian coach Ed Brucker's last season, though. Don't you think emotion will play any factor in this one?

Kaufman: Maybe, but I'm not putting a ton of stock into that. If we're dealing with emotion, it's more likely Marian is a bit fazed by Montini. Remember, the seniors haven’t seen a playoff win against the Broncos since 2007. That's when they were in the fifth grade.

DeFabo: But this one's at Marian. Doesn't that mean anything?

Kaufman: What if I told you Montini won the second-round game in Woodstock last year, 40-7? I don’t mean to sound so down on Marian. They’re a talented bunch and went toe to toe with Joliet Catholic back in September. But they make too many mistakes. Too many penalties. Give up too many big plays on blown coverages. They can’t have that against Montini, which has lost one playoff game in six years. They’ll have to play mistake-free and then some. Not impossible by any means, but it’s a tall order.