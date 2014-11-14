High school football: Q&A with Northwest Herald Player of the Week Tyler Pennington, Cary-Grove

Cary-Grove sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington rushed for 135 yards and four touchdowns Saturday in the Trojans’ 35-14 Class 7A second-round playoff victory at St. Charles North. For his strong performance, he was voted the Northwest Herald Week 11 football player of the week. Pennington took part in a Q&A with the Northwest Herald.

1. What would you do with a million dollars? I'd buy a Super Bowl ticket.

2. What is your spirit animal? A lion. I like to think I play with the same pride and the relentlessness they have.

3. If I wasn't a football player, I'd … play soccer or another fall sport. I wouldn't just sit around. I have to stay moving.

4. What was the most exciting moment from this season? The Huntley game. That game we got pushed more than we have all year. We really responded when we got pushed. We came back and fought back.

5. What is your favorite subject in school? Math. It's tough sometimes, but that's kind of why I like it. And other classes are kind of boring.

6. Do you play any instruments? We learned how to play the recorder in fourth grade. Does that count?

7. What is your favorite TV show? "Naked and Afraid." That's an interesting show. Those people are crazy.

8. What's wrong with the Chicago Bears? That's a tough one. I think they're not coming together as a team. They're playing as individuals and pointing the finger. They have to join together.

9. Do you have any superstitions? I try to wear the same outfit every time we play a game – the same socks, the same compression pants, the same undershirt. It's the same way with baseball, too.

10. What is your playoff prediction? Obviously, I want to say we’re going to win [in the quarterfinals Saturday against Geneva]. I hope we’re going to win. I think we’re going to win.