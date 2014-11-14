High school football: Cary-Grove vs. Geneva

Class 7A

No. 4 Geneva (10-1) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Al Bohrer Field.

About the Vikings: Geneva is led by QB Daniel Santacaterina, who has completed 60.2 percent of passes for 2,254 yards and 21 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. RB Justin Taromina leads the Vikings with 971 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns. WR Pace Temple has a team-high 56 receptions for 918 yards and WR Mike Landi has 43 catches for 647 yards. Geveva’s lone loss came against Batavia, 26-20.

About the Trojans: C-G is 26-9 in the playoffs since 2009. FB Tyler Pennington, a sophomore, has 1,329 yards and an area-best 25 touchdowns. QB Jason Gregoire has run for 540 yards and thrown for 600 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interceptions. RB Matt Sutherland has 442 yards rushing. The Trojans have allowed 125 points all season, but only 56 have come against their first-team defense. The teams have one common opponent in St. Charles North. C-G beat North, 35-14, while Geneva beat the North Stars, 31-13.

Up next: The winner meets the winner between No. 15 Fenwick (7-4) and No. 11 Libertyville (8-3) in the semifinal.