Prep football: Geneva’s defense recalibrates for Cary-Grove

GENEVA – Geneva senior quarterback Daniel Santacaterina occasionally mimicked Cary-Grove counterpart Jason Gregoire during the full-team stages of Vikings football practice this week.

Santacaterina gave himself a passing grade for his ability to at least partially channel the Trojans’ triple-option attack. His teammates on the defensive line must be far more impeccable in their own bids to change character.

A defensive turnaround has helped vault the 10-1 Vikings to their first Class 7A quarterfinal in six years. Geneva’s visit to top-seeded Cary-Grove (11-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday will test its personnel in multiple ways, but especially up front, where skilled pass rushers Matt Loberg (nine sacks) and Steve Kemp (five) prepare for a run-happy scheme.

“Everyone’s got to take their gap and be responsible for it,” Loberg said. “We’ve been watching a lot of film. We know what they’re going to come at us with, so we’ve just got to be responsible and do our job and not try to do too much and trust our teammates.”

Gap-soundness won’t soon whet the appetites of Vikings fans hankering for defensive fireworks, but it would go a long way toward something more satisfying in the long-term – pulling off the upset.

Cary-Grove has not trailed at any point this season. Class 8A foe Huntley drew to within 12-7 on a third-quarter touchdown in Week 5 before ultimately scuffling to a 42-14 loss.

“Creating chaos,” as Vikings coach Rob Wicinski calls it, will take a sterling effort. As the Vikings prepare to deliver one, they strive to keep it simple and go from there.

“Just line up and play them. Whoever it is. Doesn’t matter. We just play them,” Kemp said. “You’re a little more run-minded, but everybody’s got their man.”

Playing without senior defensive end Jack McCloughan (broken hand, out for the playoffs) last week, Geneva limited Rockton Hononegah’s Wing-T offense for much of the afternoon.

Collin Lee, filling in for McCloughan, earned Wicinski’s praise as part of the overall defensive effort. Of course, he also was characterized as more of a spread-type end than one who might shine against ground-centered offenses, but performed well just the same.

Santacaterina admitted the triple-option is “pretty hard to simulate,” something St. Charles North learned last week in a 35-14 home loss in the second round.

The Upstate Eight Conference’s stingiest defense by points allowed yielded 424 rushing yards to the Trojans. Sophomore fullback/middle linebacker Tyler Pennington sparked the offense with four touchdowns.

“I’m just amazed that [Pennington] takes every snap at fullback, gets hit every play, and then goes to middle linebacker ... and plays there as a sophomore,” Wicinski said. “So he must be just super, superman. So I’m kind of anxious to see a really good football player. To see how he handles his business.”

Wicinski wasn’t acting, and remained serious when he said the Vikings’ defense was “more physical than I thought” against Hononegah.

The Wing-T and triple-option differ in many ways, but the Vikings aren’t shying away from stopping the Trojans’ signature attack, even if it forces them to play against type.

“They run it well,” Kemp said. “They’re fast, they’re powerful. But so are we. We’re fast, we’re powerful.”