Football notes: Cary-Grove a ‘relentless’ opponent

An impromptu exit interview for a handful of St. Charles North football players ended with this question:

How would you advise a defense facing Cary-Grove’s triple-option offense for the first time?

North, the Upstate Eight Conference's stingiest 'D' by points allowed during the regular season (94), yielded 424 rushing yards in a 35-14 home loss to the Trojans in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Now the only other team to hang 30-plus points on North this season – Geneva – visits Cary-Grove in a quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ready for a quick primer, Vikings?

"Just be relentless," North Stars junior nose tackle Quinn Calcagno said. "I mean, those guys are tough. They're big. They're strong. They're fast. But, I mean, the only thing you can do is just pound them and try to break them down early."

Senior linebacker Brendan McCarthy offered similar and more succinct feedback: "Play fast and play physical and don't stop going."

Players and coaches disdain looking forward and don't always divulge every bit of intellectual property. Still, it's a safe bet at least some among each team paired with Cary-Grove in the northern half of the 7A bracket briefly pondered the prospect of stopping the unbeaten Trojans' signature attack when the IHSA unveiled the draw on Oct. 25.

Moments after Geneva withstood a late barrage to defeat Rockton Hononegah, 26-20, last weekend to advance to its first quarterfinal since 2008, Vikings coach Rob Wicinski offered early insight on the triple option. The Vikings, like the North Stars, certainly will place a premium on stopping it during practice.

To that end, here's another bit of advice from North: replicating the Trojans' schemes is one thing, but handling their crispness at game speed is another.

"That puts some real stress on you," Wicinski said. "You've got to be really disciplined in gap control. I don't know, I'm just happy to be here. We haven't been [to the quarterfinals] in a long time. A long time. It feels like 300 years. So I'm happy for the kids. This was a goal we set, to at least get to the quarters and anything after this is gravy. Especially to get two home games, I mean, we couldn't have asked for anything better. Now it's like, 'Game on,' you know."

Led by veterans at each position group – namely defensive lineman Matt Loberg, linebacker Wyatt Shodeen and defensive back Sean Chambers – Geneva has shown marked improvement on defense in 2014. The Vikings stood up to Hononegah's Wing-T without defensive lineman Jack McCloughan, who broke his hand in Geneva's playoff opener against Hersey and is out for the season.

Geneva and Hononegah met six years to the day after tussling in the same round of the 2008 playoffs, when both programs employed similar schemes. Naturally, the triple option also hinges on repetition becoming internalization.

"You start remembering everything and it almost seems like it's second-nature by now," Cary-Grove running back Matt Sutherland said. "It's got to be second-nature."

Spartans up: A second pulsating playoff victory in as many weeks propelled St. Francis into a 6A quarterfinal in its maiden voyage in the class.

The sixth-seeded Spartans host No. 10 Hinsdale South at 1 p.m. Saturday, just a few hours before the St. Francis girls volleyball team concludes its season in either the 3A third-place or state title match at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Both teams' postseason runs have fueled plenty of buzz on campus while augmenting the experience of first-year football coach Mike Fitzgerald, a former Marist assistant.

"When you've got programs doing well, especially at the beginning of the school year, that just adds excitement to the whole community and the school environment," Fitzgerald said. "It's definitely been a great fall with the success that the programs have had. The kids are into it. It makes it fun walking through the hallways. Everybody's excited and talking sports. Everybody's excited for the next matchup in the playoffs."

Hinsdale South exhaled with a 17-14, overtime win in the second-round against No. 2 DeKalb – the same margin of victory for the Spartans, who edged Lakes, 39-36.

North Stars reflect: The finality of North's season-ending loss took effect quickly as an emotional group of players made the rounds to coaches and teammates.

"I mean, at the end of the day, we're just playing for each other," Calcagno said. "It's not about the scoreboard. It's just about the team. And we love each other. We're going to miss each other."

North finished with eight victories, matching the 2004 and 2009 teams for the most in program history. The postseason berth was the program's first since 2009, when the North Stars reached the quarterfinals. This group fell one victory short of that round, but still could stop and appreciate the team's strides.

"Oh, best time of my life. Couldn't ask for anything (better)," McCarthy said. "These are my brothers here. There's nothing more I can ask for with these guys."

Get used to it: Each of the 32 quarterfinals statewide will be contested Saturday, continuing a postseason trend that hasn't exactly favored Fridays.

With winning teams highly unlikely to yield the extra day of preparation, it’s likely the next Friday football games will take place Nov. 28, the date of the state championship games in classes 1A to 4A.