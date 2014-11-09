St. Charles North football can’t corral Cary-Grove

ST. CHARLES – Cary-Grove’s triple-option offense ultimately exhausted the St. Charles North football team of its own alternatives Saturday.

North's season-ending, 35-14 loss to the Trojans in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs hinged on the very point of emphasis the North Stars internalized during the week.

Top-seeded Cary-Grove (11-0) often is imitated given the relative novelty of its attack. As the North Stars (8-3) discovered, duplication remains another story.

"The speed, definitely," North senior linebacker Brendan McCarthy said. "Because they run it every single day in practice, and it's kind of hard for scout (team), because they run a particular offense where it's all downhill and it's all full-tilt. Kind of just all-go."

Cary-Grove, which hosts 10-1 Geneva in a quarterfinal next week, found its offensive groove early, rolling to touchdowns on each of its first three drives. The second was most methodical, covering 12 plays, 78 yards and taking 6:14 off the clock.

North, which rode its elite defense to a six-game winning streak entering the afternoon, shined in spots, but was unable to consistently slow the Trojans. Sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington capped each of the first three drives with a touchdown run.

His third score, from 22 yards out, immediately followed a holding penalty. Pennington fumbled inside the North 5-yard line, but the ball bounced right back into his breadbasket. He added a fourth touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

"The biggest thing with this offense is physicality. … We're physical in everything we do," Trojans senior guard Michael Gomez said. "I believe we're the hardest-working team in the state, and I think it translates. Because really, we're undersized, but coach (Brad Seaburg) has really ingrained the physical toughness in us."

With Gomez, Pennington and others also showing their snarl on the other side of the ball, the North Stars sputtered offensively, too.

North notched its initial first down of the game with 1:55 to go in the second quarter, and both of its touchdowns came defensively – fumble returns from linebackers Tyler Mettetal (second quarter) and Jack Callaghan (fourth).

Mettetal perfectly anticipated a pitch from Cary-Grove quarterback Jason Gregoire and raced 35 yards to the end zone with 5:30 remaining before halftime.

"Oh, it felt like a turning point completely. It felt like we had a chance to just go out and win the game," McCarthy said.

That's as close as North came, however. Trailing, 20-7, at halftime, North sent its initial kickoff out of bounds. Cary-Grove elected for a re-kick, and the Trojans eventually opened the third quarter at North's 42-yard-line after a North Stars facemask penalty.

Senior running back Matt Sutherland scored on a 38-yard run two plays later, punctuating a sequence North coach Rob Pomazak said "really kind of broke our backs."

Although dual-threat quarterback Nathan Didier found openings in both the running and passing game, the Trojans 'D' excelled behind its familiar cushion.

"It was just playing a great, sound game all around," said Sutherland, also a linebacker. "Getting some pressure on the quarterback. He's pretty mobile. Getting some pressure and then just locking down their receivers."

Didier connected with Blake Kastein for 15 yards on a fourth-and-goal from the 16 one possession later, as the team's most productive offensive drive ended on the doorstep of the goal line.

"There were some good moments in there where I felt like the defense did some nice things, but all in all, they just outmuscled us, and they had our way with us in the front seven," Pomazak said. "And that's what they've done all year. But I give my kids a lot of credit for continuing to fight. They held their heads high, and they finished off what I think is a great season for this program."

Making its first playoff appearance in five seasons, North matched the 2004 and 2009 teams for the most single-season victories in program history.

The postgame scene featured plenty of emotion, although not every North Star lay sprawled on the grass after Pomazak's final address of 2014.

Crouched at the 35-yard line, senior two-way lineman John Pretet fired off an imaginary line of scrimmage, knowing he wouldn't have another chance.

"I really just hope that I could have helped create a legacy here for any future North Star and just hope that we become a standard and playoff football is a regular at this school," said Jordan Bergren, Pretet's classmate and defensive linemate.

These North Stars made a dent toward that end. They only had hoped to keep moving through the bracket.

CARY-GROVE 35, ST. CHARLES NORTH 14

Cary-Grove 14 6 8 7 – 35 STC North 0 7 0 7 – 14

FIRST QUARTER

C – Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 9:02 C – Pennington 9 run (Walsh kick), 109

SECOND QUARTER C – Pennington 22 run (kick failed), 7:47 N – Mettetal 35 interception return (Durocher kick), 5:30

THIRD QUARTER C – Sutherland 38 run (Gregoire run), 11:05

FOURTH QUARTER C – Pennington 3 run (Walsh kick), 10:33 N – Callaghan 11 fumble recovery (Durocher kick), 3:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS –

RUSHING– Cary-Grove: Pennington 23-135. Sutherland 9-101. Gregoire 7-67. Hughes 8-38. Hanselmann 1-37. Pressley 8-21. Sullivan 3-12. McQuade 1-7. Freskos 1-7. TOTAL: 61-425. St. Charles North: Didier 6-51. Sidari 9-19. Novotney 2-19. Mettetal 2-8. Lins 2-6. Joyce 1-1. TOTAL: 21-104. PASSING– Gregoire 2-4-0-13. St. Charles North: Didier 11-24-1-97. Novotney 0-4-0-0. RECEIVING– Cary-Grove: Hanselmann 1-10. Pennington 1-3. St. Charles North: Reckards 4-46. Mettetal 2-19. Kastein 2-16. Sidari 1-9. Novotney 2-7.

TOTAL OFFENSE: Cary-Grove 438, St. Charles North 20