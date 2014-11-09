DeFABO: Cary-Grove football team’s defense pitched shutout, despite score

ST. CHARLES— As the clock ticked and St. Charles North inched toward the goal line, Cary-Grove braced for a red-zone stand.

Now, before we get too far into this, the No. 1 Trojans (11-0) had basically already put the game away. It didn’t really matter if St. Charles North punched the ball in against the Cary-Grove second string. Unless maybe you had wide receiver Tyler Mettatal on your fantasy football team.

Or unless you were Trojans defensive coordinator Don Sutherland.

From the sideline, he signaled plays and barked out commands. When he saw a few players out of position, he screamed, “Cover 3! We’re in Cover 3,” basically telling the offense what coverage the Trojans would be running.

Still, when the North Stars ran a reverse, they were tackled for a loss.

The Trojans held St. Charles North on fourth down to complete what the first string started, keeping the North Stars offense out of the end zone for the entire game. (St. Charles North scored both of its touchdowns on defense in a 35-14 blowout.)

“We’re interested in wins, but our kids always want shutouts,” Sutherland said. “When we take our starters out, we want those guys to play hard and finish strong.”

The final stand was an apt ending to a dominant defensive performance. If you spent too long slapping your neighbors high five, you may have missed that the Trojans’ defense was even on the field.

Three-and-out. Three-and-out. Three-and-out. The North Stars’ offense sputtered. A unit that came in averaging more than 30 points per game couldn't muster up a first down until the final two minutes of the first half.

“Our defense, especially the secondary, brings the emotion,” senior defensive lineman Michael Gomez said. “We’re a fun group of guys to be around. We like to joke around. But when it really comes down to it, we play off of controlled emotion.”

On the game, Cary-Grove held St. Charles North to just 199 yards (most of that in the final 10 minutes against backups). In six of the 11 games this season, the Trojans’ defense that Sutherland called “more fast than big” has held opponents to a touchdown or less.

They’ll have to keep it up.

As the weather gets colder and the competition heats up, how Cary-Grove performs on this side of the ball may be even more important than how well they execute their triple option. As Sutherland said after the game, “Defense wins the championships.”

It’s cliche, but true.

The efficiency with which the Trojan’s offense is working is impressive to say the least. But just about all of the remaining teams in Class 7A can light up the scoreboard. Next weekend, for example, Geneva’s spread attack is averaging more than 35 points per game with several skillful receivers and a mobile quarterback.

“We’ve been averaging, what, 40-something points a game?” said defensive back Matt Sutherland. “That’s not going to happen every time. We’ve got to make stops. The defense has got to pick it up for the offense.”

It might not be next weekend, but soon enough the defense will be on the field with time winding down. And this time it might not be the substitutes.

