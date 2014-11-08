High school football: Johnsburg falls to Chicago Phillips

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg’s defense had its hands full trying to slow down Chicago Phillips quarterback Dewayne Collins and his cohorts.

The Skyhawks’ offense had an even more difficult time trying to muster anything against an equally fast Phillips defense, led by middle linebacker Amani Jones.

At halftime, Johnsburg had one first down and 25 total yards. Things got only a little better in the second half as the Skyhawks’ resurgent season and nine-game winning streak came to a resounding thud, 41-0, in a Class 4A second-round playoff game Friday night at Johnsburg Athletic Field.

“It was very frustrating,” Skyhawks quarterback Nick Brengman said. “I tried to get time in the pocket and move around. The line held up as long as they could. [Phillips] is big, fast and athletic. You can only do what you can do.”

No. 5-seeded Phillips (10-1) advances to the quarterfinals next week for the second consecutive season. The Wildcats will meet the winner between No. 8 Herscher (8-2) and No. 1 Rockford Lutheran (10-0).

Johnsburg (9-2) was 1-26 in the three previous years, but returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Skyhawks nearly got to halftime only trailing 6-0 despite not moving the ball.

Collins led the Wildcats on a 65-yard drive that he capped with a 7-yard pass to Quayvon Skanes with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Johnsburg caught a spark with Alex Peete’s 32-yard run to Phillips’ 9 early in the third quarter, but the Skyhawks turned the ball over two plays later and never got close to scoring again.

“We have to do some things fundamentally better to win these kind of games,” Skyhawks coach Mike Maloney said. “We just didn’t play well tonight. Honestly, we did not have a great week of practice and when you don’t prepare well, nine out of 10 times, you wind up not playing well. I take full responsibility of it as coach. Give all the credit in the world to coach [Troy] McCallister and Phillips. They’ve earned being here.”

Collins and Skanes, both seniors, committed to Illinois State this season. Middle linebacker Amani Jones, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior, is getting looks from Illinois State, several Mid-American Conference schools and even Wisconsin.

Jones caused all kinds of problems for Johnsburg Friday, even before he finished the scoring with a 25-yard interception return.

“We do our best to protect him and let him go back and forth,” McCallister said. “Their quarterback [Brengman] is a heck of an athlete and Amani, on this day, showed he was a better ballplayer. We play with speed, we get aggressive and let our kids play.”

As the points mounted, and Johnsburg’s offense struggled, it became more difficult.

“We were hanging our heads a little bit and it went downhill from there,” Brengman said. “We fought, that’s all that matters. You can only do so much.”

The seniors, as is Johnsburg’s tradition, lined up their helmets on the east goal line and took one last lap around the field together after the game. As disappointing as the end was, they took consolation in a 9-2 record.

“It’s been a great season, enjoying it with my brothers,” said linebacker Bailey Stefka, who didn’t let a sprained ankle hold him back from one more game. “I’ll always remember this. It’s come a long way, the class before us, and us, we all bought into coach Maloney’s system of changing things around. I can’t wait to see where it goes next year. It’s only going to get better from here.”

Game Ball:

Nick Brengman

Johnsburg, Senior, QB

Brengman completed 9 of 23 passes for 46 yards, but the Skyhawks dropped several passes that were right on target. He also delivered several long punts, including one that landed over return man Quayvon Skanes and Johnsburg got back on a fumble.

Number

5

The total first downs Johnsburg was able to gain against Phillips’ defense, which has allowed only 39 points in 11 games.

The big play

Phillips was able to drive 65 yards and score with 15 seconds remaining in the first half for a 14-0 lead. QB Dewayne Collins fired a 7-yard pass to Skanes for the touchdown.

FOOTBALL

Class 4A Playoffs

Philips 41, Johnsburg 0

Phillips 6 8 6 21 – 41

Johnsburg 0 0 0 0 – 0

First quarter

P–Warren 6 run (kick failed), 5:24.

Second quarter

P–Skanes 7 pass from Collins (Warren run), 0:15.

Third quarter

P–Collins 29 run (run failed), 1:44.

Fourth quarter

P–Collins 55 run (Warren run), 10:56.

P–Skanes 60 punt return (kick blocked), 8:44.

P–Jones 25 interception return (Clayton kick), 0:50.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Phillips 19-177, Warren 27-128, Mosby 6-31. Totals: 54-336. Johnsburg: Peete 13-49, MacKenzie 1-5, Lemcke 1-4, Rittorno 1-1, Wagner 1-minus 1, Brengman 11-minus 10. Totals: 28-48. PASSING–Phillips: Collins 4-13-0-47. Johnsburg: 9-23-2-46. RECEIVING–Phillips: Skanes 2-13, Warren 1-26, Jones 1-8. Johnsburg: Tylkowski 2-28, Koontz 2-5, Stefka 1-7, Rittorno 1-6, Bell 1-4, Franzen 1-1, Peete 1-minus 5. TOTAL TEAM YARDS–Phillips 383, Johnsburg 94.