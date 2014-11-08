High school football: Cary-Grove rolls past St. Charles North

ST CHARLES – There usually is not a whole lot to complain about during an undefeated season and, thus far, Cary-Grove really has not had anything to complain about.

That trend continued Saturday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Sophomore running back Tyler Pennington ran for four touchdowns as the Trojans rolled over St. Charles North, 35-14.

Cary-Grove (11-0) will host Geneva (10-1) in a Class 7A quarterfinal next weekend.

"Tyler is such a determined, hard-working player that this kind of performance doesn't surprise you," Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. "We have some things to clean up, but we played pretty well today."

A large part of the Cary-Grove success came from its defense, which allowed zero points. The two North Stars scores came on fumble recoveries that were returned for touchdowns.

Senior Michael Gomez was the anchor of the C-G defensive line and was a nightmare for the St. Charles offensive line to deal with. Matt Sutherland, a running and defensive back playing both ways for the Trojans, knows that the team is playing well at the perfect time.

"We're really hitting our peak when we need to," Sutherland said. "They were a good team and to not let them score a point on our side of the ball says a lot at this point."

Sutherland also contributed a 38-yard touchdown run for C-G, while Pennington contributed defensively with an interception to cap off his big day.

But, the defense really was the story. The Trojans allowed just 199 total yards, most of which were on the final drive with the second team in. Gomez thinks the defense has been just as big of a part as the offense has to the Trojans' success this season.

"We may not be the biggest guys size-wise, but we battle," Gomez said. "We work together as a group and it's a good feeling to not allow points. We work all offseason and all year for performances like this."

St. Charles North got on the board when Trojans quarterback Jason Gregoire's pitch was caught out of mid-air and returned 35 yards for a touchdown. The North Stars (8-3) had a little momentum heading into the break, which was quickly stopped by C-G out of the break.

As happy as he is with his team moving on, Seaburg know that there is a lot to correct and fix before battling a tough opponent in Geneva next weekend.

"It's good to play a tough, physical team like we did today," Seaburg said. "The guys played a full game and battled through some adversity and that's what football is all about."

Sutherland's touchdown run 55 seconds into the third quarter put the game out of reach.

"They are a phenomenal team," North Stars coach Rob Pomazack said. "We thought we had a good game plan coming in and they just kept us guessing all game long. I hope they go win a state championship so we can say that we lost to the best."

Game ball

Tyler Pennington, so., RB, Cary-Grove

Pennington rushed 23 times for 135 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Trojans rolled past St. Charles North, 35-14, in the secnd round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Big Number

2 – number of first downs that the Cary-Grove defense allowed in the first half.

Big Play

After Cary-Grove had its third touchdown of the game called back due to a penalty, Pennington ran the next play 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Trojans a three-touchdown lead with 7:47 to play in the first half.

FOOTBALL

Class 7A

Cary-Grove 35, St. Charles North 14

Cary-Grove 14 6 8 7 – 35

St. Charles North 0 7 0 7 – 14

First quarter

C-G– Pennington 1 run (walsk kick), 9:02.

C-G– Pennington 10 run (Walsh kick), 1:09.

Second quarter

C-G– Pennington 22 run (kick failed), 7:47.

STN– Mettetal 35 fumble recovery (Durocher kick), 5:30.

Third quarter

C-G– Sutherand 38 run (Gregoire run), 11:05.

Fourth quarter

C-G– Pennington 3 run (Walsh kick), 10:33.

STN– Callaghan 10 fumble recovery (Durocher kick), 3:03.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– Cary-Grove: Pennington 23-135. Sutherland 9-101. Gregoire 7-65. Hughes 8-38. Hanselmann 1-37. Pressley 8-21. Sullivan 3-12. McQuade 1-7. Freskos 1-7. TOTAL: 61-423. St. Charles North: Didier 6-51. Sidari 9-19. Novotney 2-19. Mettetal 2-8. Lins 1-6. Joyce 1-1. TOTAL: 21-105.

PASSING– Gregoire 2-4-0-13. Sullivan 0-0-0-0. St. Charles North: Didier 11-24-1-95. Novotney 0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING– Cary-Grove: Hanselmann 1-10. Pennington 1-3. St. Charles North: Reckards 4-44. Mettetal 2-19. Kastein 2-16. Sidari 1-9. Novotney 2-7.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Cary-Grove 436, St. Charles North 199