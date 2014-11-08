High school football: Cary-Grove beats St. Charles North in Round 2

ST. CHARLES – Cary-Grove sophomore fullback Tyler Pennington ran for four touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 35-14 win over St. Charles North in a Class 7A second round football game.

The North Stars' (8-2) two scores came on returned fumble recoveries. In the first half, an intercepted pitch, ruled a fumble recovery by Tyler Mettetal that was returned 40 yards for a touchdown.

Besides that, it was all Cary-Grove as the Trojans moved to 11-0 on the season.

Cary-Grove will host Geneva in Round 3, likely on Saturday. Geneva beat Hononegah 26-20 in their second-round contest.