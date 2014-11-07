High school volleyball: Marian Central gets two-time defending champs St. Francis

Kyle Grillot - kgrillot@shawmedia.com The Marian Central team comes together before the second game of the semifinal match against Boylan during the Huntley 30th Annual Volleyball Tournament Saturday in Huntley. (Kyle Grillot)

After securing its second straight Class 3A sectional volleyball title on Thursday, Marian Central posed for a team picture while junior libero Alex Kaufmann held a red and blue sign with the words “‘Canes Are Super Again” etched in black and bold ink.

The Hurricanes (25-14), who defeated Dixon, 25-9, 25-17, will make their fourth supersectional appearance in five seasons when they face two-time defending state champions, St. Francis, in a Belvidere Supersectional at 1 p.m. Saturday.

It will be the second matchup of the year between the former Suburban Christian Conference rivals; the Spartans (35-4) defeated the ‘Canes, 25-13, 25-22, when the two teams met at St. Francis High School on Aug. 29. Last year, Marian’s postseason run ended in a supersectional, three-set loss to Chicago Payton.

The ‘Canes last trip to state was in 2011, when they were runner up. In 2010, they finished third.

“We’re definitely excited for the opportunity to play St. Francis again, for the right to play for state,” ‘Canes coach Laura Watling said. “That’s a pretty exciting adventure.”

“We’ve been rivals for so many years, there’s always extra energy in the air when you play a team like St. Francis. It’s going to be tough. They’re a world-class team. They’re huge, fast and controlled, but I think we can match up with them. I really do.”

Marian perhaps is playing its best and most organized volleyball at the right time, even after closing out the season with a 2-3 finish in the Lyons Township Invitational, which include many of the state’s most accomplished 4A teams.

Watling and the ‘Canes hope the tougher competition to end the regular season and their early-season tilt with St. Francis will give Marian an added boost as it tries to prevent the Spartans from a three-peat.

To do that, the ‘Canes will have to stop a St. Francis offense led by 6-foot-1 Molly Haggerty, a member of the U.S. Junior National team and a Nebraska recruit, and 6-foot-2 Mary Boken (Clemson). Marian counters with outside hitters Rachel Giustino and Sydney Nemtuda, who have been a force throughout the postseason.

Kaufmann said Marian’s spirits are high for Saturday, and the team is playing a more focused and controlled game now than when it started the year in a mini slump.

“Earlier in the season, we had a really rough start,” Kaufmann said. “We weren’t connecting well as a team. But even when we weren’t playing our best, we stuck with [St. Francis]. This weekend is going to be about the mental. The team connection has got to be there, and we have to stayed focused the entire way.”