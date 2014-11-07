Grundy County indictments: Nov. 5, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland announced that on Nov. 5, the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Eric Conda, 32, of Missoula, Mont., was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

• Jose Franco, 28, of Streator, was indicted for possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Charles Headley, 39, of Coal City, was indicted for criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 4 felony.

• Daniel Learned Jr., of Morris, was indicted for possession of more than 20 but less than 50 cannabis sativa plants, a Class 3 felony.

• Joseph Lovera Jr., 45, of Braidwood, was indicted for possession of more than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; and for possession of more than 1 gram but less than 15 grams of heroin with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

• Cody Lutes, 24, of Braidwood, was indicted for possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Cody Shields, 22, of Braceville, was indicted for aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony.

• Juan Shoemaker, 18, of Coal City, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

• Sarah Strainis, 32, of Morris, was indicted for theft, a Class 4 felony.