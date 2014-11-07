Grundy County church bulletins: Nov. 6, 2014

Morris church to host speaker

MORRIS – First Christian Church is set to host nationally known speaker Ray Vander Laan on Friday and Saturday.

Vander Laan is the host of the 12-part video series “That the World May Know” filmed in partnership with Focus on the Family. Doors will open at 6 p.m. today, with the event to start at 7 p.m. On Saturday, doors will open at 8 a.m. for a continental breakfast with the teaching to start at 9 a.m. Lunch will be served and the event will conclude about 4 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each and there will be assigned seating; they are available starting Sept. 15. Visit www.fccmorris.org for the registration sheet and conference schedule or call 815-942-3454 for questions.

Free movie night at Living Water Church

MORRIS - A free movie night will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday at Living Water Church, 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris. The movie "Frozen" will be shown on the 32 foot screen with theater quality sound.

Dress up the kids. A live "Elsa" character will be there for pictures from 6 to 7 p.m. For information, email cooksd7@aol.com.

World Thank Offering Weekend to be held

MORRIS - World Thank Offering Weekend will be celebrated at the First United Methodist Church in Morris on Nov. 15 and 16.

Julia Jones, associate field director of the Church World Service Illinois Region, will be speaking Sunday morning. Jones has worked on policy issues in Washington D. C. and on international issues at the Presbyterian United Nations Office in New York City. She worked as a mission volunteer for the Presbyterian Church in El Salvador for one year and in 2008 traveled to Haiti and the Dominican Republic to see CWS programs at work among the poor.

Saturday evening’s speaker is Wendy Easson of We Care of Grundy County.

World Thank Offering tradition began with one woman’s gratitude for God’s blessing. H. E. Taylor inspired the first World Thank Offering observance in Lansing, Michigan, in 1881 by her spontaneous gift of thanks for God’s blessings. Through these annual offerings, we are in mission at institutions and programs throughout the world.

Community Thanksgiving potluck

MAZON – Mazon Park Street Church invites the community to the annual Community Thanksgiving Potluck, at noon, Nov. 23 at Fellowship Hall, 806 Park St, Mazon. There is no cost for the meal but, if able, bring a dish to pass. Turkey, stuffing, potatoes and rolls will be provided. For more information call Donna at 815-287-2460.

Winter Meat raffle to be held

YORKVILLE – Get ready for holiday entertaining and have fun in the process! St. Patrick Parish, 406 Walnut St. in Yorkville, will be hosting the annual Winter Meat Raffle on at 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. Come for great food and a cash bar, high-quality meats and an i-Pad raffle. This event is open to the community and supports the outreach programs of the St. Patrick Men’s Club.

Join St. Patrick Parish for programs that explore real ways to enter into the mystery of Christmas. The Family Advent Celebration will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23. Families will prepare a keepsake craft, play games and begin to prepare their hearts for the Holiday Season. Stay for the Mass at 5 p.m. which will be prepared by the children of St. Patrick Parish. Email hollyzielinski@stpatrickyorkville.org by Nov. 17 to reserve space and materials.

The Advent message series, “Christmas Traditions,” begins on Dec. 6 and 7 at all weekend Masses.