High school football: Johnsburg vs. Phillips breakdown

Note: Preview capsules and picks for Saturday’s games will appear in Saturday’s Northwest Herald.

Class 4A

No. 5 Chicago Phillips (9-1) at No. 1 Johnsburg (9-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Wildcats: Phillips’ star is QB Dewayne Collins, who has thrown for 1,143 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. Collins also leads the Wildcats in rushing with 1,358 yards with 15 touchdowns. WR Quayvon Skanes leads the team with 30 receptions and 805 yards and nine touchdowns. The Wildcats’ defense has been outstanding, allowing only 39 points in 10 games. In last week’s 24-6 win against Plano, the Reapers ended a string of four shutouts. LB Amani Jones leads the team with 70 tackles and DT Chris Elmore has 10 sacks. CB Aaron Clayton and SS Jamal Brown each have six interceptions. The Wildcats lost in the quarterfinals last season.

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg rallied late for a 42-39 victory over Aurora Central Catholic last week in its first playoff appearance since 2009. The Skyhawks led that game most of the way; it was the first time this season they have to come from behind late in a game. RB Alex Peete has 1,439 yards and 16 touchdowns. QB Nick Brengman has thrown for 1,083 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions and WR Haden Franzen leads the team with 31 receptions. The defense has allowed 165 points. The Skyhawks are trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second time in school history.

Who’s next? The winner faces the winner between No. 8 Herscher (8-2) at No. 1 Rockford Lutheran (10-0) in a quarterfinal game.

– Joe Stevenson

