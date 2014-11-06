High school football: Cary-Grove vs. St. Charles North preview

Class 7A

No. 1 Cary-Grove (10-0) at No. 9 St. Charles North (8-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

About the Trojans: C-G is 25-9 in the playoffs since 2004 and rolled past Niles North, 52-14, in its opener. FB Tyler Pennington has rushed for 1,194 yards with 21 touchdowns and averages 7.5 a carry. QB Jason Gregoire has rushed for 475 yards and has thrown for 587 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. The defense has allowed 111 points in 10 games.

About the North Stars: North defeated Rolling Meadows, 34-22, in the first round. The North Stars’ defense has been tough, allowing 116 points for the season. RB Eric Lins leads the team with 521 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. RB Dom Sidare has 417 rushing yards. Four receivers – Jason Reckards, Blake Kastein, Tyler Mettetal and Kyle Novotny – all have 20 or more catches. QB Nathan Didier has thrown for 939 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Who’s next?: The winner faces the winner between No. 5 Hononegah (9-1) at No. 4 Geneva (9-1) in a quarterfinal game.