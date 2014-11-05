High school volleyball: Crystal Lake South, Cary-Grove set to face off for sectional title

CRYSTAL LAKE – “We like to show up (in big matches). That’s what we do best.”

That’s how Crystal Lake South middle blocker Mary Wille described her team’s mindset following the Gators’ Oct. 23 win in a Fox Valley Conference crossover match against Fox Division champion Crystal Lake Central.

Now, after defeating the Tigers for a regional title just one week later and taking down Hononegah in a sectional semifinal, the Gators (31-7) have another big match to show up for, and it’s a Class 4A Sectional final against Cary-Grove.

“We’ll be ready,” Trojans coach Patty Langanis said. “This is the fun time when the tough players rise, and players that aren’t ready, they crumble. You just hope you prepared your team for the best.”

The Trojans (30-7) and Gators know each other well. They split two close regular season matches and shared the FVC Valley crown. But after winning a tiebreaker, it was the Gators who had the chance to defeat Crystal Lake Central for the unofficial FVC title.

Now both teams will have the chance to determine the true top dog in the FVC’s Valley Division when they meet on Thursday.

For Cary-Grove, the whole season has been about meeting goals.

“We’re a very goal-oriented team,” Trojans libero Bree Coffey said.

That process of setting goals is how the Trojans stay focused and zero in on what they need to do to be successful. As Cary-Grove shifts its focus to Crystal Lake South, the first step to achieving the next goal of winning a sectional championship will be improving ball control, something they struggled with for much of their sectional semifinal win over Huntley on Tuesday.

Langanis never lost confidence, but said she never felt completely comfortable with her team’s lead, even as the Trojans pulled away near the end. But in the playoffs, such a feeling is common, as the Gators also found out against Hononegah on Tuesday.

In their sectional semifinal, the Gators fell behind against the Indians, but barely slipped past them in the first set, 26-24. South played better in the second set, winning 25-13. According to coach Jorie Fontana, those close calls only serve to make their team tougher.

“Every time we have these experiences, the girls gain knowledge and gain that history that makes you great at the end of a season,” Fontana said.

In a way, the experience was something new for South senior Abby Marchewka.

“That was the biggest crowd I have played in front of,” Marchewka said of the sectional semifinal turnout in Crystal Lake. She said she expects an even bigger turnout for the sectional final on Thursday.