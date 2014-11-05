High school football: Johnsburg relies on strong sophomore class

JOHNSBURG – Before the 2013 season, Johnsburg football coach Mike Maloney had a quick fix at his finger tips.

He knew he had a talented freshman class. There was Alex Peete, a speedy and shifty running back. There was Blake Lemcke, another back every bit as fast. There was Bryce Jordan, a near 6-foot-3 tight end who could help the passing game.

There were, of course, big defenders too, including defensive lineman Joe Moore and linebacker Jarrid Wagner.

And Maloney needed bodies, badly. The Skyhawks listed only had 28 players on the roster in 2012. They had also posted consecutive winless seasons and were amid a 21-game losing streak.

Yet rather than jumping at the chance to add reinforcements, Maloney kept all of them on the freshman team, sacrificing short term gain in an attempt for bigger dividends down the road.

“I put my mad scientist cap on, and I said, ‘Hey, if we’re going to be a good program and change that culture to a winning environment, they’ve got to feel it,’ ” Maloney said. “And if I pull them apart, those guys aren’t going to win very much and they’re more likely to quit if they don’t have success.

“Keeping them together helped me retain more players. That’s the challenge. That’s the balance.”

It was a bit of a gamble. In 2013, the varsity team snapped its long losing streak but continued to struggle, finishing 1-8 in its final season in the Fox Valley Conference.

Meanwhile, the freshmen went 6-3, even against the bigger FVC schools, showing a bit of promise.

“I think everybody came together,” Peete said. “First thing, we built our chemistry.”

A year later, it’s this talented bunch, now sophomores, that has helped lead Johnsburg (9-1) to its best season in a decade and one win shy of what would mark just the school’s second appearance in the state quarterfinals.

The No. 3-seeded Skyhawks host No. 5-seeded Chicago Phillips in a Class 4A playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.

“I chose to keep them together with this in mind,” Maloney said, “that they would feel success and have confidence coming into this year.”

The decision has paid off. Not only did Johnsburg retain players, but the roster also grew this season to 38 players, a 36 percent jump since 2012. And the sophomores have given a serious jolt to the program.

In the Skyhawks’ dramatic 42-39 win over Aurora Central Catholic in the first round of the playoffs this past Saturday, their sophomores looked as good as they have all season.

Peete ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the second quarter. Lemcke also took one the distance in the third quarter, giving Johnsburg a two-score lead at the time.

Jordan, the tight end, caught one of quarterback Nick Brengman’s four passes — an eight-yard reception.

Moore might have trumped them all. He sacked Aurora Central Catholic quarterback Matt Rahn three times, and forced two fumbles, recovering one.

“Obviously, we played for a lot of reasons during the season,” Moore said, “but now we’re playing for something more, to keep our seniors’ seasons going.”

The roster management, however, has come at somewhat of a cost. Johnsburg, again, did not have a sophomore team this fall, something Maloney said he has taken “a lot of heat for” and other coaches have lamented this fact.

But Maloney wanted to keep this class together, all 20 of them, and he did.

“I don’t have enough to field a sophomore team without the varsity team losing the ability to compete,” he said. “So it is what it is. I own my decisions, and I think they’re the right ones.”

It’s a decision that has served his varsity squad well, a team that hasn’t lost since its season opener.

“We try to maximize our numbers,” he said, “because my belief, is that if you can retain kids, you can have success.”