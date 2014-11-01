Tibble injured as Oswego ousts West

OSWEGO – Joliet West was moving the ball well.

Thanks to Alex Tibble’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Henderson, The Tigers had just drawn into a 7-7 tie with favored Oswego in Saturday night’s Class 8A opening-round playoff game.

The packed West stands had the collective feeling. Maybe, just maybe, the Tigers could pull this off and win in their first-ever playoff game.

But on the play before Tibble’s touchdown pass, the unthinkable happened. The quick junior quarterback, whose play all season was vital to the Tigers reaching this point, slipped and suffered a left ankle injury. He did not return after the TD pass.

Senior Mitch Dolak filled in and did an admirable job. But before he was able to get the Tigers’ offense rolling at all, Oswego had tacked on 17 more points en route to a 24-7 halftime lead.

The Panthers (9-1) went on to finish off a 31-7 victory and advance to a second-round game at Bolingbrook. West (5-5) exits with the satisfaction of knowing it was the first playoff team in school history, and wondering might have been.

“I guarantee it would have been a different game had Alex not gotten hurt,” West coach Jason Aubry said. “He tweaked something when he slipped on the play before the touchdown. When he came over to the sidelines, he tried to do some things, but he couldn’t go.

“But that’s football. There are injuries. They’re part of the game.”

Any hopes the Tigers had of getting back in the game in the third evaporated in a hurry thanks to a holding call that wiped out Brenton Thompson’s long run to near midfield.

That drive then disintegrated into a fourth-and-27 at the West 4-yard line, and Kyle Kopchak’s punt was blocked. That was Oswego’s second block of the night. The first, on Tibble’s attempted punt in the first quarter, resulted in the Panthers’ 2-yard touchdown drive. This time, they took it in from the 8 for a 31-7 lead.

Dolak then engineered a long drive that carried from the West 19 to the Oswego 1, with a 31-yard Dolak-to-Henderson pass setting up the scoring opportunity. The Tigers picked up five first downs in the march, their first five since Tibble’s exit. But after Dolak’s 6-yard keeper set up a second-and-goal at the 1-yard line, West failed to punch it in.

For all practical purposes that was the game. But what this team accomplished was not lost on its fan base, particularly the “Wild West” cheering section

“We still love you, we still love you,” they chanted as the final second ticked off.

Tibble left having completed 5 of 10 passes for 65 yards and having rushed for 27 yards in seven carries Dolak completed 3 of 9 passes for 54 yards.

Thompson was a work horse, rushing for 57 yards in 22 carries. Henderson caught five passes for 63 yards and Collin Brown three for 34.

The Tigers, however, needed the punch Tibble could supply. After an interception by Meekah Ben-Israel set up the drive to the tying touchdown, Oswego need only two plays, both pass completions from quarterback Steven Frank, to go 51 yards and back into the lead 14-7. The Panthers added a field goal and another touchdown before the half ended.

So West’s first journey to the state playoffs ended in the disappointment of an injury to a quarterback who meant so much to the Tigers’ success all season long.

As Aubry said, however, injuries are an unfortunate part of the game.