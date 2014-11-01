Musick: Cary-Grove High School football team’s strength can’t be boxed in

CARY – For every high school football game, we compile a box score.

It's filled with a ton of detailed information that provides order to the game. Every scoring play is listed, as is every player who took a handoff, threw a pass or hauled in a reception.

But no box score could properly describe the domination by Cary-Grove in a 52-14 win against Niles North on Saturday in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs. The No. 1 seed Trojans (10-0) trounced the No. 16 seed Vikings (5-5) for 45 points in the first half, including 31 points in the first quarter, to show again why they’re the area’s best team.

"It's everyone contributing," C-G linebacker Travis Myerson said. "It's all the little things that help brings us together to be who we are. That's how we become a team."

Here's what the box score failed to show:

• Myerson plastering his shoulder pads square into the chest of Niles North quarterback Anthony Granato as he hurriedly released a throw. As Granato crumbled to the ground, Trojans defensive back George Hartke stepped forward to intercept the pass.

• Trojans defensive back Matt Sutherland reaching out to break up a pass on fourth-and-1 in the first quarter. Sutherland's pass breakup set up a C-G touchdown by ­ guess who? ­ Sutherland, who hauled in a 20-yard pass to put the Trojans up by 24.

• Zach McQuade pouncing on not one but two fumbles by Niles North, including one on a kick return and one on defense.

• Connor Leach and George Hartke sealing off key blocks to spring a 48-yard punt return for a touchdown by Willie Hartke. Willie made sure to thank George, his twin brother. "As soon as I got to the sideline," Willie said with a smile.

• A swarming team defense that often made it difficult for C-G's public-address announcer to pick out a single tackler, who instead offered phrases such as, "Hit by a bunch of Trojans," and, "Hit by a gaggle of Trojans."

• The cheers from the C-G sideline as running back Thor Halverson carried the ball in the second half. "Thorrrrrr," his teammates rumbled.

• The cheers from C-G star lineman Trevor Ruhland as younger brother Colton, a freshman, entered the game. "That's my brother!" Ruhland told his teammates.

When it came to C-G, Myerson said, no one player defined the team. Every game, every quarter, was filled with multiple contributions from all three phases.

"We just really preach about being a team, and not focusing on being individuals," Myerson said. "We always do stuff together. We bond really well. Pretty much everyone is friends. That's how we practice, too. It's all together."

And it's not over yet.

The Game Ball

​Willie Hartke, Cary-Grove senior punt returner/defensive back

Hartke sprinted 48 yards down the sideline for his first career punt return touchdown, which helped Cary-Grove breeze past Niles North in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Number

31: Total yards allowed in the first half by C-G's defense, which ended seven Niles North possessions before the half with three punts, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a turnover on downs.

The Big Play

Jason Gregoire found Matt Sutherland for a 20-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to increase the Trojans' lead to 24-0 and deflate the Vikings' morale.

Cary-Grove 52, Niles North 14

C-G 31 14 0 7 - 52

NN 0 0 0 14 - 14

HOW THEY SCORED

First Quarter

C-G - Sutherland 4 run (Walsh kick), 8:21

C-G - Pennington 1 run (Walsh kick), 5:37

C-G - Walsh 33 FG, 4:20

C-G - Sutherland 20 pass from Gregoire (Walsh kick), 1:35

C-G - Freskos 30 pass from Gregoire (Walsh kick), 0:05

Second Quarter

C-G - Hughes 24 run (Walsh kick), 8:37

C-G - W. Hartke 48 punt return (Walsh kick), 7:22

Third Quarter

None

Fourth Quarter

NN - Wade 4 run (Naranjo kick), 8:39

C-G - Pressley 3 run (Walsh kick), 3:38

NN - Dawkins 10 pass from Taylor (Naranjo kick), 0:20

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING - C-G: Pressley 10-72, Pennington 7-56, Gregoire 5-43, Hughes 3-35, Sullivan 7-28, Magel 6-27, Becker 5-24, Halverson 3-9, Sutherland 2-8, Hanselmann 1-4. Total: 49-306. NN: Wade 15-71, Granato 7-2. Total: 22-73.

PASSING - C-G: Gregoire 3-4-0-73, Sullivan 2-3-0-27. Total: 5-7-0-100. NN: Granato 8-16-2-57, Taylor 5-6-0-60. Total: 13-22-2-117.

RECEIVING - C-G: Sutherland 2-43, Freskos 1-30, Halverson 1-20, Pressley 1-7. Total: 5-100. NN: Dawkins 4-48, Wade 1-32, Adefeso 6-29, LaBelle 1-12, Garth 1-minus 4. Total: 13-117.

TEAM YARDS - Cary-Grove 406, Niles North 190.