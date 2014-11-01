High school football: Richmond-Burton falls at Dixon

DIXON – With less than six minutes to play in Saturday’s Class 4A first-round playoff game between Richmond-Burton and Dixon, Dukes quarterback J.D. Gieson called for a trick play on the Rockets’ 36 on fourth and long and decided to go for it.

Out of field goal range and already up by 2, Gieson’s clever call at the line for a fake punt paid off for Dixon and – at the same time – ended R-B’s postseason in the first round for the second consecutive year.

Gieson saw Matthew Coffey sprint down the right sideline past single coverage and connected with his wide receiver, giving the Dukes a 28-19 win against R-B.

The Rockets (6-4) had an idea the fake punt was coming, but couldn’t recover in time to make the pass defense and give their offense another shot to take the lead.

“We knew they had a fake punt,” said running back-defensive back Brad Boelkow, who was in on the play. “We’ve seen it before. Our corners just got beat. Our coaches set it up well. We just had some one-on-one matchups that didn’t go our way.”

The fake was just one of many big plays for Gieson, who picked apart the Rockets’ secondary on 20 of 28 passing for 231 yards and three touchdowns – with the other two scores going to Kyle LeBlanc (118 yards). The senior also added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, accounting for all four of Dixon’s scores.

R-B's failure to recover wasn’t the only blunder on Saturday. After a 51-yard touchdown run from Marshall Woodward cut Dixon’s lead to 21-19 in the third, the Rockets’ Alexander Peterson and Steven Coutteau sacked Gieson on Dixon’s next possession with under seven left in the quarter.

But R-B’s next drive, which started promising, was stalled after Daniel Troutman punched the ball out of Boelkow’s grip, giving the ball back to Dixon on R-B’s 42.

The Rockets later fumbled on a pitch with under five to play, all but sealing the victory for Dixon.

“We were moving the ball well at times, but we had some self-inflicted wounds that killed drives,” Rockets coach Pat Elder said. “Teams that advance in the playoffs make fewer mistakes. Dixon made fewer mistakes than we did.”

R-B’s offensive line once again created big holes for Woodward (146 yards, two touchdowns), Boelkow (125 yards), and Luke Brinkmann (47 yards, touchdown), who returned from injury and scored on a 30-yard run in the first quarter, but the Rockets couldn’t find the equalizer after giving up 21 points in the second.

“I think we just beat ourselves today,” Woodward said. “When we ran the ball and ran our offense, it showed. [Dixon] couldn’t stop us when we executed, but simple mental mistakes killed us and that can’t happen in the playoffs.”

Game ball Marshall Woodward, Richmond-Burton, sr., RB

Woodward led the Rockets’ rushing attack with 146 yards and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard score to open the second half.

The Number 281: Passing yards for Dixon QB J.D. Gieson, who completed 20 of 28 passes and scored four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

The Big Play On fourth-and-15 from R-B's 36, Gieson called a fake punt with 5:40 to play, hooking up with Matthew Coffey on a 36-yard pass to put the Dukes up 28-19.

Class 4A

Dixon 28, Richmond-Burton 19

R-B 7 6 6 0 – 19

Dixon 0 21 0 7 – 28

First quarter

RB–Brinkmann 30 run (Kilcoyne kick), 9:36

Second quarter

D–LeBlanc 19 pass from Gieson (Hicks kick), 11:47

D–Gieson 6 run (Hicks kick), 7:02

D–LeBlanc 35 pass from Gieson (Hicks kick), 4:00

RB–Woodward 6 run (kick blocked), 1:54

Third quarter

RB–Woodward 51 run (run failed), 9:39

Fourth quarter

D–Coffey 36 pass from Gieson (Hicks kick), 5:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–R-B: Boelkow 16-125, Woodward 19-146, Gibson 6-minus 11, Brinkmann 7-47, Wolfram 3-minus 8. Totals: 51-299. Dixon: Mighell 10-70, Gieson 16-0, LeBlanc 1-4. Totals: 27-74. PASSING–R-B: Gibson 1-5-0-21, Brinkmann 1-1-0-17, Banks 0-1-0-0. Dixon: Gieson 20-28-0-231. RECEIVING–R-B: Banks 1-17, Wolfram 1-21. Dixon: LeBlanc 6-118, Coffey 9-91, Gascoigne 2-6, Webb 2-10, Mighell 1-6. TOTAL YARDS: Richmond-Burton 337, Dixon 305.