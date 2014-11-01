High school football: Prairie Ridge falls at Lakes

LAKE VILLA – Prairie Ridge’s Brent Anderson wonders if the Wolves’ first-round Class 6A playoff game against Lakes would have had a happier ending if not for an early opportunity squandered.

After holding the Eagles to a field goal late in the first quarter, the Wolves' offense marched 65 yards to the Eagles’ 5-yard line. But three consecutive runs backwards to the Eagles 10 left Prairie Ridge to settle for a 27-yard field goal attempt.

Chris Eschweiler’s game-tying attempt was blocked by Lakes’ Ethan Sage, and Prairie Ridge wouldn’t get another chance to take the lead. Lakes went on to score a touchdown on the resulting possession en route to a 38-14 opening-round win.

“That second drive, we were so close [near] the goal line and we just couldn’t score for whatever reason,” said Anderson, who finished with 47 yards rushing in his final performance. “We don’t score there, they drive down the field and go up 10 and we’re in a hole early. That was a momentum killer.”

The Wolves (6-4) did quickly answer Lakes’ score on their next drive, needing only three plays to travel 68 yards down the field. Nathan Griffin (83 yards) ran two times for 60 yards on the drive, including a 55-yard sprint down the sideline to the Lakes’ five, where he punched it in with 2:49 remaining in the second quarter.

The Eagles (9-1) scored once more before halftime, however, getting a two-yard touchdown run from Izayah James with no time left on the clock after a pass interference against Prairie Ridge in the end zone resulted in one last play.

Lakes led 17-7 at halftime.

In the second half, the Wolves were unable to stop the running game of Lakes, which totaled 314 yards on the ground. James and quarterback Jordan Mercure each finished with 135 yards, and James scored three times – all from two yards out.

“Lakes really controlled the line of scrimmage, and that was really the game right there,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “We just couldn’t match up with them up front. They

Giving up big rushing performances has been an unfortunate theme for the Wolves defense throughout the season. In their regular season finale, they allowed the opposing quarterback to rush for nearly 350 yards.

Despite Friday’s loss, the Wolves remain optimistic about the program’s future.

“I’m so proud of all my boys on this team,” senior lineman Chris Dolleton said. “We have a lot of young talent for the coming years. I’m very saddened and excited, and I can’t wait to see where the young talent takes this team.”

Senior quarterback Brett Covalt finished the game with a team-high 97 yards rushing on 14 attempts, and added 42 yards passing.

Gameball

Chris Dolleton, sr., OL/DL

Dolleton, a starter since his sophomore year, played on both sides of the line and helped lead the Wolves option offense throughout the season. On Friday, Prairie Ridge rushed for 236 yards on 41 attempts.

The Number - 135:

The number of rushing yards for each of Eagles RB Izayah James and QB Jordan Mercure. The duo combined for four of Lakes' five rushing touchdowns.

The Big Play

Lakes scored a touchdown with no time on the clock to end the first half after the Wolves called a timeout. Following the stoppage, the Eagles opted to run from the 2-yard line instead of attempting a field goal, and scored on a run from James to go up 17-7.

Class 6A Lakes 38, Prairie Ridge 14

Prairie Ridge 0 7 0 7 – 14

Lakes 3 14 14 7 – 38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Anderson 14-47, Covalt 14-97, Griffin 11-83, Gulbransen 1-3, D. Brown 1-6. Totals: 41-236. Lakes: Balliu 5-26, James 23-135, Mercure 11-135, Kuzmanovich 1-6, Greenfield 3-7, Jewell 4-5. Totals: 47-314. PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Covalt 2-4-0-42. Lakes: Mercure 6-10-0-89. RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 1-15, Gulbransen 1-27. Lakes: Jewell 1-14, Balliu 2-34, James 1-2, Munson 1-19, Brumm 1-20. TOTAL YARDS: Prairie Ridge 278, Lakes 403.