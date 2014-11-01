High school football: Late first-half Lakes TD put Prairie Ridge in bad spot

LAKE VILLA — The play that turned Prairie Ridge’s season-ending loss into a tailspin came right before halftime on an untimed play.

Initially, an incompletion from Lakes quarterback Jordan Mercure looked like it marked the end of the first half. With five seconds left on the clock, Mercure heaved a pass into the back corner of the end zone, but his throw fell short.

Rather than the teams retreating to their locker rooms, though, with the Wolves trailing by a narrow 10-7 margin, an official threw a flag.

Prairie Ridge had been called for pass interference.

That set up another scoring opportunity for Lakes, and so it trotted out its kicker, senior Cody Brum, for a field goal attempt that wasn’t much longer than an extra point.

Before he could attempt the 19-yard try, Prairie Ridge called a timeout, to regroup and to perhaps ice Brum a bit, too.

But out of the timeout, Lakes didn’t line up in a field goal formation. It was going for it.

“It’s a chess match, right?” Lakes coach Luke Mertens said.

The bold call paid off, much to the detriment of Prairie Ridge, as junior running back Izayah James ran up the middle into the end zone, giving the Eagles a two-score lead.

“That’s huge,” Martens added. “You can’t ask for a better momentum change than that.”

The potential three-point deficit, coming after a late second quarter touchdown run by junior fullback Nathan Griffin, was for naught.

“We were ready,” senior linebacker Matthew Mohapp said. “We just didn’t finish the play, and we should have. We had him stopped if we finished the tackles.

“I mean, it hurt, but we knew it wasn’t over."

Still, it was never as close again, especially hampering considering that Lakes received the ball to begin the third quarter. The last-second run by James proved to be his third of the night and among the handful of rushing touchdowns.

Lakes began the second half with three straight touchdown drives, putting the game out of reach. Eventually, the No. 14-seeded Wolves fell to No. 3-seeded Lakes in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs, 38-14.

But as much as Martens talked up the momentum swing on his sidelines, Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp shrugged off the. In the end, it was much of the same. They couldn't sow down James and whoever ran the ball.

“Well, when you look at the second half, we couldn’t stop them,” Schremp said, “so I don’t think it was very significant.”