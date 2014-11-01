High school football: Johnsburg beats Aurora Central Catholic in first playoff game since 2009

JOHNSBURG — Alex Peete wanted a chance to redeem himself.

With Johnsburg leading by a narrow 2-point margin in the fourth quarter of its Class 4A opening-round playoff game on Saturday afternoon, the sophomore running back had the ball stripped from his grasp behind the line of scrimmage. Aurora Central Catholic pounced on it, recovering it on the 24-yard line.

To make matters worse, a few plays later, the Skyhawks found themselves trailing for the first time all game after the Chargers’ quarterback Matt Rahn got in the end zone on a three-yard touchdown run.

That didn’t last long. Beginning a drive at its 41-yard line with about five minutes to go, senior quarterback Nick Brengman picked up a first down on an 18-yard run, and then two plays later, Peete was off running up the middle of the field for a 26-yard touchdown to put Johnsburg ahead for good in a 42-39 win, its first playoff game since 2009.

“I usually don’t fumble a whole lot,” Peete said. “I just had to forget about it, and get to the next play. I felt like I took my mistake back.”

Johnsburg, which hosts No. 5-seeded Chicago Phillips at 7 p.m. on Friday, held onto the lead on the drive after senior linebacker Branden Peshek picked off Rahn.

"It’s a revelation of their mental and physical toughness," Johnsburg coach Mike Maloney said. "Can they have that confidence and poise when their backs are against the wall?"

The No. 4-seeded Skyhawks (9-1) won in much different fashion than they had at any point this season. Of their eight regular-season victories, all came by an average of 23 points per game, and only two came by less than a 10-point margin.

"We've been a fruntrunner" Maloney said. "And in the past, we've been a team that tried to battle from way down. Now, we're getting into some close ballgames, and we're seeing kids respond."

Peete especially responded with a big effort, rushing for 214 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, shouldering the load with senior fullback Bailey Stefka sidelined for the second straight game because of a high ankle sprain.

After an Aurora Central Catholic touchdown in the second quarter, Peete followed that up with a kickoff return for a touchdown. Another sophomore running back, Blake Lemcke, did the same on a kick return in the third quarter that stretched the Skyhawks' lead to 35-20 at the time.

The No. 14-seeded Chargers (6-4) couldn't keep up, to either Peete or Lemcke.

"It hits like our inside run plays," said quarterbacks coach Steve Bell, who also coaches the kick return team. "It's one quick cut and you gotta go. They just let their athleticism take over in the end."

Game ball

Joe Moore, Johnsburg, soph., DL

Moore was tough to keep out of the backfielcd, sacking quarterback Matt Rahn three times.

The number: 3

The Skyhawks had three turnovers, including two fumbles inside its 25-yard line, nearly costing them the game.

Play of the game

Leading by three points late in the fourth quarter, linebacker Branden Peshek intercepted a pass to give Johnsburg the ball back, allowing it to burn out the rest of the clock and preserve the victory.

Johnsburg 42, Aurora Central Catholic 39

Aurora Central Catholic 0 12 8 19 — 39

Johnsburg 14 7 14 7 — 42

First quarter

Jburg— Brengman 6 run (Calhoun kick), 2:30

Jburg—Tylkowski 8 pass from Brengman (Calhoun kick), 0:00

Second quarter

ACC— Babler 18 pass from Rahn (kick failed), 10:05

Jburg— Peete kick return (Calhoun kick), 9:51

ACC— Babler 32 pass from Rahn (kick failed), 5:40

Third quarter

Jburg— Peete 91 run (Calhoun kick), 4:49

ACC— Rahn 1 run (2-point good), 3:38

Jburg— Lemcke kick return (Calhoun kick), 3:15

Fourth quarter

ACC— Baillie 12 pass from Rahn (Franco kick), 10:50

ACC— Rahn 5 run (2-point failed), 8:13

ACC— Rahn 3 run (2-point failed), 6:01

Jburg— Peete 26 run (Calhoun kick), 5:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Aurora Central Catholic: Rahn 15-15, Padilla 3-8, Babler 2-2 Totals: 20-25 Johnsburg: Peete 23-214, Brengman 12-84, Peshek 2-8, Wagner 2-5, MacKenzie 1-0, Totals: 40-311 PASSING Aurora Central Catholic: Rahn 28-40-3 - 303 Johnsburg: Brengman 4-8-1 - 41 RECEIVING Aurora Central Catholic: Babler 5-83, Tobin 5-76, Baillie 8-64, Staudacher 7-64, May 3-16 Johnsburg: Tylkowski 2-21, Conroy 1-17, Jordan 1-8 TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Aurora Central Catholic 329, Johnsburg 352

