High school football: Huntley knocked out of playoffs by Palatine

HUNTLEY – The halftime outlook was hardly sunny for Huntley, which faced an 18-point deficit and had been gouged by Palatine to the tune of 301 total yards.

Yet the offense put together a scoring drive to start the second half. Then, the defense produced a three-and-out and Red Raiders kicker Donovan Young boomed through a 42-yard field goal.

Huntley’s sideline was vibrant again.

“We had the momentum,” center Zach Johnson said. “We were all hyped up and ready to get in the end zone. There were simple things that put us down, and it started to escalate and there’s a downward spiral. It [stinks].”

Palatine came up with two Huntley fumbles, along with a pair of interceptions and a third quarter that had looked so promising turned into a fourth quarter that was futile. The No. 10-seeded Pirates scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat No. 7 Huntley, 39-17, in their Class 8A playoff game Saturday.

Palatine (8-2) advances to meet No. 2 Glenbard West (10-0) next week in the second round.

“We were motivated [in the third quarter],” Raiders linebacker Mike Walker said. “We thought we had a chance, our offense kept us in it. We had to keep our positive attitudes going and show true leadership.”

Palatine quarterback Nick Orlando, directing an offense missing injured 1,200-yard rusher Christopher Cornelius, led the Pirates to 22 second-quarter points and a 25-7 halftime lead. Huntley cut that lead to 25-17 on Young’s kick with 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Raiders (8-2) forced another punt early in the fourth quarter, but return man Tim Ryan bobbled the ball and the Pirates recovered the fumble. Palatine coach Rick Splitt called for a double pass, as Orlando fired a lateral to Matt Lamm, a wide receiver and backup quarterback, who fired to wide-open Jovone Stricker for a 30-yard touchdown.

“We’ve been practicing it and we never thought we’d use it,” Orlando said. “I guess it worked. Lamm played quarterback [for the sophomores] last year, so he can throw.”

Huntley still had chances, but its next three drives ended with a lost fumble and two interceptions. The Pirates had a 5-0 advantage in turnovers.

“[Palatine] made some big plays and we made too many mistakes,” Huntley coach John Hart said. “We had a lot of things going against us [in the first half], we equally fought. That shows character. I love the fight. I thought our kids fought their butts off.”

Splitt figured the Pirates would see an inspired Huntley team after halftime.

“They’re big boys and we knew exactly what they were going to do in the second half,” Splitt said. “They pounded it down us, they made a few adjustments and we struggled a little bit, but big plays happen.”

Running back Casey Haayer carried 19 times for a game-high 105 yards and quarterback Anthony Binetti threw for 202 yards and one touchdown.

“We did great [this season],” Walker said. “Four years ago, we’d never have expected to go 8-1 [in the regular season]. Going 8-2’s a great season, but we expected more.”