Football: Dukes beat Richmond-Burton in 4A playoffs

DIXON – Matt Coffey looked back into the sun and saw a small, dark spot.

While he wasn’t 100 percent sure, he thought the spot was moving, and he better keep running.

The Dixon senior did just that midway through the fourth quarter Saturday at A.C. Bowers Field during the Dukes’ 5A playoff game against Richmond-Burton.

Coffey reached out, and the spot turned into a football that turned into a touchdown that put a sizzle through the Dixon crowd and burned the Rockets’ hopes. The ensuing extra point put the Dukes up by what turned out to be the final score of 28-19.

“I just looked back and I saw the sun, and I thought I saw the ball,” Coffey said. “I knew there was a chance the ball would be thrown to me, so I made my move and went up the sideline. By the time I looked back, the ball was in the air.”

The touchdown came on fourth down, and the Dukes had the ball at the 36-yard line. Dixon QB/punter JD Gieson made the call to fake the punt and throw it to Coffey with the Dukes (8-2) clinging to a 2-point lead.

“That’s the great thing about our punt formation, it gives me the option if the defense lines up a certain way to go for it,” Gieson said. “Matt had single coverage on the outside, and I saw him make the move. I just hoped that he’d be able to run under it.”

The play put the Dukes up nine points with 5 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the game. The two-possession lead was thanks to two key extra-point plays by the Dixon defense.

At the end of the second quarter, Richmond-Burton stole momentum with the legs of senior Marshall Woodward, who gashed the Dixon defense for runs of 28, 16, and 9 yards before scoring on a 6-yard run with 1:54 left in the quarter.

On the ensuing extra point, Quinton Douglas came around the end and blocked Brandon Kilcoyne’s attempt to make the score 21-13.

“I thought Quinton and Cody Mighell had huge days on defense,” Dixon coach Dave Smith said. “Quinton’s block on the extra point might have been the biggest. It put them in the position of going for two later, and put them in more difficult positions in the second half.”

In the third quarter, Woodward broke free with a 55-yard run up the gut for a touchdown. The Rockets went to the Woodward well again on the 2-point try, but he was bottled up to make it 21-19.

Woodward had 159 yards, all of which came on counters to the inside. The Rockets had started the game having success with sweeps with running backs Brad Boelkow and Luke Brinkman. The latter scored on a 30-yard sweep on the first drive of the game. Once the Dukes stopped that, the Rockets went back to the inside.

“They’ve been doing that to teams all season,” Smith said. “They can run the ball extremely well, and today it went from the sweeps to the counters. But, we were able to hit them with some big plays, and the important thing is that we didn’t beat ourselves.”

The Dukes seemed to take control in the second quarter with three TDs. The quarter opened with with a 19-yard slant from Gieson to Kyle LeBlanc.

Later in the quarter, the two connected on a 49-yard pass down the sideline that set up a 7-yard TD run by Gieson. The scoring wrapped up with Le-Blanc breaking free on a wheel route for a 30-yard TD pass.

“All Kyle needs is a little space,” Gieson said. “If I can get it to him, he’s going to run like crazy to get every yard.”

The win is Dixon’s fourth playoff victory, and first since 2006. The Dukes are 6-0 at A.C. Bowers this season. Dixon will play at Manteno (9-1) next Saturday.

“It was great to get a home playoff game, but it wouldn’t have meant anything if we hadn’t won,” Gieson said. “That’s what makes it special. We take pride in going 6-0 at home, and we wanted to make the playoffs, and we wanted to win.”

Key performers: Marshall Woodward, Richmond-Burton, 18 rushes, 159 yards, 2 TDs; Kyle LeBlanc, Dixon, 6 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TDs; Matt Coffey, Dixon, 8 receptions, 103 yards, 1 TD