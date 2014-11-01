Burlington Central football ousted by Sterling

BURLINGTON – Playing in its first playoff game at Rocket Hill since a Class 4A quarterfinal season in 2006, the Burlington Central football team looked to make headway in the Class 5A ranks against visiting Sterling.

With regular starting quarterback Adam Skirmont coming back from an ankle injury suffered in Week 8 against Johnsburg, the Rockets looked to ease up the workload in the signal-calling department with Robert Doubek coming in for a few drives.

Either way, the Rockets were met by a strong Golden Warrior defense that pushed the QB duo back on nine plays for a total of 77 yards on those plays alone. Despite scoring three touchdowns, Central coughed up four fumbles in a season-ending 31-20 loss.

On 28 rushing plays, the Rockets (6-4) had no forward progress, instead being pushed back for a total of 19 yards.

"They did a great job playing off the edge there," Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said of his defense. "We were able to keep more guys in coverage because we were getting those great rushes before. We talked all week about that the best pass defense is a great pass rush. They really did what they were supposed to do."

Both Central and Sterling (7-3) had a pair of turnovers in the first 14 minutes until Golden Warrior senior Brett Gould caught Doubek in the backfield, pushing him back and poking the ball out into the hands of teammate Joe Brouilette.

The Golden Warrriors posted a long drive which lasted 18 plays and 56 yards, converting on two fourth-and-1 plays and one third-and-1 play – one of which after taking advantage of a running-into-the-kicker penalty on fourth-and-6. Golden Warrior quarterback Sterling Thornton capped the drive on a 1-yard push to go up 10-0 after a first-quarter field goal.

The lengthy drive took its toll on the Rocket defense.

"All of those fourth downs where they kept getting it, the defense being out there for so long was hard," Rocket senior Trevor Davison said.

But the Rockets would take momentum into the second half, as Skirmont found 6-foot-4 wideout Brenden Bushy on a left-side pass near the pylon as the first half buzzer sounded.

Sammy Wike would swing the momentum further after recovering a fumble on Sterling's kickoff, leading to a 1-yard score by Davison.

"I thought we had it," Davison said about having the momentum into halftime. "It was ours to lose."

Sandwiched between two Sterling touchdowns was another 1-yard score by Davison, helped in part by a pair of pass interference penalties by the Golden Warriors.

But after Sterling senior Brandon Dennis scored to put his team up 24-20 with 4:19 left in the game, the Golden Warrior defense stepped up the pressure on Skirmont. Brouilette came up with a leaping sack on second down, and a Davison reception on fourth down fell short as Dennis successfully executed on his Cover-2.

Thornton, who rushed for 156 yards on 39 carries for the Golden Warriors, punched in another 1-yarder with 2:34 left to put his team up for good.

Skirmont wound up with a total loss of 51 yards on the night, all while nursing his ankle. He re-aggravated it late in the game.

"I thought he flat out played like a warrior today," Central coach Rich Crabel said of his QB. "Last week he couldn't run. And he really couldn't run today. But we just couldn't keep him off the field until we had to bring him off in the end."

"I was incredibly proud of Adam all week," Davison said. "He's had a sore ankle that he's had to get taped up. He's been doing everything he could to play. He kept hobbling around, and I could tell he was hurting. He played through it."

Davison had 123 total yards on offense in his final game as a Rocket.

"I've been on varsity for three years and this is by far my favorite season," Davison said. "How close we were. How much we played for each other. When (Cole) Roach and Dan (Le) got hurt, we played for them. We give our all for them every time. When we'd get tired, we'd look over and see Roach over on the sidelines coaching us, and Dan just smiling along with. It's the closest I've ever been with any football team."

STERLING 31, BURLINGTON CENTRAL 20

Ster 3 7 7 14 – 31

BC 0 7 7 6 – 20

HOW THEY SCORED

First quarter

S – Tony Diaz 32 field goal, 8:11

Second quarter

S – Sterling Thornton 1 run (Diaz kick), 1:20

BC – Brenden Bushy 15 pass from Adam Skirmont (Trevor Davison kick), 0:00

Third quarter

BC – Davison 1 run (Davison kick), 9:51

S – Thornton 1 run (Diaz kick), 2:34

Fourth quarter

BC – Davison 1 run (kick failed), 6:43

S – Brandon Dennis 12 run (Diaz kick), 4:19

S – Thornton 1 run (Diaz kick), 2:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Sterling: Thornton 39-156, Dennis 5-26, Rafael Escalante 3-8, Grant Jacoby 2-5, Turner Morse 1-5, Brian Folsom 1-(minus 1). Totals: 52-199. BC: Adam Mengel 8-31, Davison 3-26, Bradley Sorenson 3-(minus 4), Robert Doubek 4-(minus 17), Skirmont 10-(minus 51). Totals: 28-(minus 19).

PASSING – Sterling: Thornton 4-10-1-168. BC: Skirmont 17-30-0-246, Doubek 2-4-0-22. Totals: 19-34-268

RECEIVING – Sterling: Jacoby 3-18, Jacob Heffelfinger 1-13. Totals: 4-31. BC: Sorenson 4-75, Davison 6-97, Bushy 4-54, Mengel 4-34, Ian Kumlin 1-8. Totals: 19-268.

TOTAL OFFENSE – Sterling 230, BC 249