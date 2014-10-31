Grundy County felony dispositions: Oct. 31, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions.

The State’s Attorney’s Office often reaches plea agreements in cases following a careful consideration of the nature of the charges, the facts of the case, a thorough consultation with the crime victim, a review of the offender’s criminal history, and weighing aggravating and mitigating factors, according to a news release from Helland’s office.

The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• David Burton, 49, of Morris, pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding police, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Burton also pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to 99 days in the county jail. Burton was placed on one year of conditional discharge on the domestic battery charge.

• Deion Gray-Jones, 19, of Minooka, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony, and criminal sexual abuse, a Class 4 felony. The sexual abuse charge involved a minor under age 16. He was sentenced to 110 days in the county jail. Gray-Jones was placed on probation for 30 months and was assessed fines and court costs of $1,900. Gray-Jones must attend the Grundy County Victim Impact Panel. Gray-Jones must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

• Steven Kapusniak Jr., 57, of Braidwood, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Kapusniak was ordered to pay more than $700 in fines and court costs. Kapusniak must surrender his FOID card and must register as a sex offender for life.

• Stefan Nikolov, 26, of Morris, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a Class 4 felony, and was placed on two years probation. Nikolov was ordered to pay more than $2,800 in fines and court costs. Nikolov served four days in the county jail.

• Douglas Pettit, 56, of Morris, pleaded guilty to child pornography, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.