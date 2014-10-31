High school football: Woodstock North exceeded expectations

WOODSTOCK - The expectations for Woodstock North this season weren’t very high. The Thunder (4-5, 4-2 FVC Fox) came into this season with just one game in 2013, while playing in a very difficult Fox Valley Conference.

Last Friday, the Thunder was just one win away from not only making the postseason, but also winning the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division. Titus Booker’s 271 yards rushing proved to be too much as Grayslake North defeated Woodstock North 49-29 ending the Thunder’s season.

Although they fell just short of making the postseason and winning the conference, this team will always hold a special place in Coach Jeff Schroeder’s heart.

“They gave us everything,” Schroeder said. “We only dress around 30 kids and play in a tough conference . I am so proud of this team, especially our seniors. In the end I think we just ran out of gas. We were banged up and so many of our kids had to play offense, defense, and special teams. They did everything we asked. These seniors will always hold a soft spot in our hearts.”