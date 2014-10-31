High school football: Dundee-Crown has lots of senior talent to replace

Dundee-Crown suffered a disappointing end to their season with a 59-14 loss at Huntley (8-1, 4-1 FVC Valley) last Friday night.

A season that began with the promise of two nonconference wins for Chargers’ (2-7, 0-5 FVC Valley) turned into the frustration of losing seven straight.

“I think we never played a full game of football,” senior running back Malik Dunner said. Dunner led the Chargers with 113 of the teams’ 225 rushing yards Friday night, but the Dundee-Crown defense allowed 565 yards of total offense for Huntley.

Looking forward to 2015, the Chargers must replace impact players such as Dunner, receiver Kiwaun Seals, running back Caleb Parson and quarterback Jeff Atherton, among others. According to Dunner, Dundee-Crown’s current group of seniors hopes that next year’s starters will fill their shoes by focusing on the mental side of the game first.

“We had a lot of good talent, but also, our senior class had a lot of good people,” Dunner said. “We try to teach our juniors from that – to be great people on and off the field.”