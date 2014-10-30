Northwest Herald Football Player of the Week: Johnsburg’s Alex Peete

Johnsburg sophomore running back Alex Peete carried the ball 20 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the Skyhawks defeated Harvard, 62-14, to finish the regular season 8-1, their best record since 2004. For his strong performance, he was voted the Northwest Herald’s Week 9 football player of the week.

Alex Peete

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

What is your favorite play call? I like the toss plays. It's more of a freestyle kind of running.

What was your favorite game this season? The Richmond-Burton game or Burlington Central. BC was a close game the whole time. I think it really showed how tough our team is. And then R-B is a big rival, so I have have to say that one, too.

What is your favorite pizza topping? Cheese and barbecue sauce

What is your favorite subject in school? Math

What is your dream car? A yellow Corvette

What is your spirit animal? Jaguar. They're really fast.

What is your favorite team? The Green Bay Packers. My whole family is Bears fans, so they always give me grief.

What would you do with a million dollars? I'd put buy a house, a nice car, donate a little and buy Xbox One.

Playoff prediction? I think it will be close, but I think we’ll come out with a win.