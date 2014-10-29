High School Football: Cary-Grove remains No. 1 in 7A

Cary-Grove remained at No. 1 in Class 7A and three other local schools picked up votes in their respective classes as The Associated Press released its final high school football polls.

C-G (9-0) has been No. 1 most of the season in Class 7A and finished its regular season with a 47-7 victory over Crystal Lake South. The Trojans are the top seed in the northern half of Class 7A.

Crystal Lake Central (7-2) won its last four games and picked up votes for the first time this season with two in Class 6A.

Marian Central (5-4) had dropped out of the Class 5A poll completely, but picked up a vote again this week after making the playoffs.

Johnsburg (8-1) picked up five points, which tied for 12th in Class 4A.

State Rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Stevenson (8) (9-0) 106 1

2. Glenbard West (2) (9-0) 100 2

3. Maine South (9-0) 87 3

4. Edwardsville (1) (8-1) 77 5

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2) 43 7

6. Loyola (7-2) 36 4

7. Hinsdale Central (7-2) 31 8

8. Waubonsie Valley (8-1) 29 10

9. Brother Rice (6-3) 26 9

10. Oswego (8-1) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 17, New Trier 10, Simeon 7, Barrington 7, Oak Park River Forest 4, Gurnee Warren 3.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Cary-Grove (7) (9-0) 106 1

2. Providence (4) (8-1) 98 2

3. Lincoln-Way East (8-1) 87 3

4. Batavia (8-1) 77 4

5. Hononegah (8-1) 57 5

6. Addison Trail (8-1) 45 7

7. St. Rita (6-3) 41 6

8. Geneva (8-1) 38 8

9. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5-4) 25 NR

10. Highland Park (9-0) 13 9

Others receiving votes: Belleville West 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Carmel 2, Normal Community 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (9) (9-0) 126 2

2. Peoria Notre Dame (4) (9-0) 118 3

3. Oak Lawn Richards (8-1) 98 4

4. Lemont (9-0) 78 6

5. Belvidere North (8-1) 70 7

6. Lincoln-Way West (8-1) 57 8

7. DeKalb (8-1) 47 5

8. Lakes Community (8-1) 46 9

9. East St. Louis (5-4) 34 10

10. St. Francis (7-2) 10 NR

(tie) Normal West (7-2) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 5, Lake Forest 4, Chatham Glenwood 3, Glenbard South 3, Yorkville 2, Richwoods 2, Crystal Lake Central 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (13) (9-0) 130 1

2. Geneseo (9-0) 109 1

3. Joliet Catholic (7-2) 101 2

4. Highland (8-1) 81 3

5. Normal University (9-0) 75 4

6. Metamora (8-1) 64 5

7. Montini (6-3) 55 7

8. Peoria Central (8-1) 50 6

9. Mahomet-Seymour (7-2) 20 9

10. Taylorville (8-1) 7 NR

(tie) Washington (7-2) 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Champaign Central 4, Decatur MacArthur 2, Marian Central 1, Triad 1, St. Viator 1, Morris 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rockford Lutheran (10) (9-0) 135 1

2. Phillips (2) (8-1) 115 3

3. Rochester (2) (7-2) 111 2

4. Greenville (9-0) 94 4

5. St. Edward (9-0) 55 8

6. Carterville (9-0) 46 9

(tie) Manteno (8-1) 46 5

8. Bishop McNamara (6-3) 45 10

9. Herrin (8-1) 42 7

10. Quincy Notre Dame (7-2) 39 6

Others receiving votes: Columbia 26, Johnsburg 5, Althoff Catholic 5, Canton 3, Dixon 2, Rock Island Alleman 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (9) (9-0) 128 1 (2A)

2. Wilmington (2) (9-0) 120 2

3. Williamsville (2) (9-0) 113 1

4. Tolono Unity (1) (8-1) 106 3

5. St. Joseph-Ogden (8-1) 90 4

6. Carlinville (8-1) 66 5

7. Mt. Carmel (7-2) 43 7

8. Nashville (7-2) 23 6

(tie) Robinson (8-1) 23 9

10. Sullivan -(S.-Okaw Valley) (8-1) 20 8

Others receiving votes: Decatur St. Teresa 11, Monticello 8, Elmwood-Brimfield 7, St. Bede 4, Erie-Prophetstown 3, New Berlin-Franklin 2, Harper 2, Aurora Christian 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rockridge (8) (8-1) 124 3

2. Eastland-Pearl City (5) (9-0) 120 2

3. Fieldcrest (9-0) 98 5

4. Clifton Central (8-1) 93 6

5. Momence (8-1) 60 4

6. Mercer County (7-2) 49 9

(tie)Maroa-Forsyth (6-3) 49 8

8. El Paso-Gridley (8-1) 39 10

9. Lawrenceville (8-1) 24 NR

10. Hall (7-2) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Uplift 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Johnston City 6, Downs Tri-Valley 6, Tuscola 6, Hales Franciscan 4, Chester 3, Orion 2, Shelbyville 1, Villa Grove 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Stark County (10) (9-0) 123 2

2. Carrollton (1) (9-0) 108 3

3. Abingdon (1) (9-0) 103 4

4. Forreston (1) (8-1) 87 1

5. Arcola (9-0) 58 7

6. Casey-Westfield (8-1) 52 5

7. Camp Point Central (8-1) 49 6

8. Bismarck-Henning (8-1) 43 7 (2A)

9. Rockford Christian Life (9-0) 32 9

10. Aquin (7-2) 24 1

Others receiving votes: Galena 10, Stockton 7, Polo 5, Milford 5, Arthur-Lovington 3, Tri-County 2, Hope Academy 2, North Greene 1, Pawnee 1.