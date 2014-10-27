November 30, 2023
Letter: Will you please get out and vote?

To the Editor:

In a week, there will be an election in the state of Illinois.

Last spring, there also was an election, and I had a letter to the editor and used the phrase “stupid is as stupid does,” and the people of McHenry County proved me right – with less than 15 percent turnout, meaning that these less than 15 percent controlled the lives of the 85-plus percent that never bothered to vote.

Since then, Scotland had an election and had an 85-plus percent turnout. Scotland gets 85-plus percent turnout, and McHenry County gets 85-plus percent no show. This is pathetic.

So I will repeat what I said back in the spring: Stupid is as stupid does. Will you please get out and vote?

Walter Gullang

Huntley

