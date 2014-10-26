LWW in 6A; Joliet West to visit Oswego

After Friday night’s results were in, the Joliet area was assured of 13 teams in the IHSA state football playoffs.

The key questions that remained were answered Saturday night when the IHSA announced the 256-team field and opening-round pairings.

Topping the local list was the determination of whether Lincoln-Way West, which finished on top in the SouthWest Suburban Red, would land in Class 5A or 6A. Along with that, all qualifiers were eager to learn their first-round opponent, whether they would be home or away, and the makeup of the quadrant or 16-team bracket where they were assigned.

Lincoln-Way West (8-1), in fact, wound up in Class 6A, the second-smallest team in that class, and the Warriors will host Morgan Park (6-3) next weekend in the opening round.

The cutoff for 5-4 teams making the field fell at 39. Only one of the five 5-4 teams that had 39 playoff points (opponent victories) got in. Of 67 at-large qualifiers with 5-4 records, 45 got in and 22 were left out.

The Joliet area’s three 5-4s all qualified as Lincoln-Way Central had 46 playoff points, Morris 44 and Joliet West 43.

The following is a rundown by class on how things shake out for area teams. Sites of games are set. Whether they will be Friday or Saturday, and at what time, will be announced Monday.

Class 8A: No. 8 Joliet West (5-4) will stay close to home for its first-ever playoff game as the Tigers visit the quadrant’s No. 1 team Oswego (8-1), champion of the Southwest Prairie Conference. Bolingbrook (6-3), the No. 5 seed, is at No. 4 Bloom (7-2), and the winners of those two games will meet in Round 2. Edwardsville (8-1) or Homewood-Flossmoor (7-2) looms in the quarterfinals.

Class 7A: The big news in this class is that No. 15 Lincoln-Way Central (5-4) will visit No. 2 Lincoln-Way East (8-1) in a rematch of the Week 2 game that East won, 23-15. The quarterfinal in that 16-team group would be interesting because Mount Carmel (5-4) and Batavia (8-1) open against each other, and one likely will be the opponent.

In the other side of that 16-team group, No. 16 Quincy (5-4) is at No. 1 Providence (8-1), and No. 9 St. Rita (6-3) is at No. 8 Plainfield East (7-2). The winners of those games will collide in Round 2. No. 12 Plainfield North (6-3) is at No. 5 Normal Community (7-2) and could get No. 4 Lincoln-Way North (8-1) in Round 2.

Class 6A: Lincoln-Way West (8-1) would meet Lemont (9-0) in the quarterfinals if both can win two rounds.

The Warriors, No. 2 in a quadrant, face No. 7 Morgan Park (6-3) and then would get Oak Forest (6-3) or Richards (8-1). Lemont, No. 1 in the quadrant, is home against No. 8 Thornton (5-4) and then would face Crete-Monee (6-3) or Yorkville (7-2).

Class 5A: Joliet Catholic (7-2), the No. 3 seed in a 16-team group, can’t seem to get away from No. 6 Montini (6-3). But first, the Hilltoppers must take care of business in a home game against No. 14 St. Laurence (5-4). Montini would be the second-round foe. Geneseo (9-0) looms as a potential semifinal foe.

Morris (5-4) is the No. 8 seed in a quadrant and will visit No. 1 Normal U-High (9-0). That will be the entire focus for the Redskins. Sacred Heart-Griffin is the best team in the bottom quadrants, and Metamora also is there.

Class 4A: Coal City (7-2) is the No. 7 seed in its 16-team grouping and will host No. 10 Mendota (6-3). The Coalers will see Alleman (5-4) or St. Edward (9-0) in Round 2. A potential quarterfinal foe is No. 3 Manteno (8-1), which beat the Coalers, 24-23, during the regular season.

Class 3A: Wilmington (9-0) is the No. 1 seed in its quadrant and will host No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4). Elmwood-Brimfield (7-2) or Monticello (6-3) is in line for the Wildcats in Round 2, and either St. Joseph-Ogden or Tolono Unity in the quarterfinals before, potentially, 3A’s No. 1 team – Sterling Newman – in the semifinals.