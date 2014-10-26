Inside Prep Football: Cary-Grove stays atop power rankings

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (9-0): The Trojans rolled to an unbeaten regular season with 10 points as their smallest margin of victory. Now comes what they’ve really been waiting for.

2. Huntley (8-1): The Red Raiders are back in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under coach John Hart, and racking up an area-best 404 points.

3. Johnsburg (8-1): The Skyhawks won the Big Northern Conference East Division outright and put together their best regular season since going 9-0 in 2004.

4. Crystal Lake Central (7-2): The Tigers have scored 191 points in their past four games, all wins, and have the area’s leading rusher (Ryan Williams) and receiver (Jack Ortner).

5. Prairie Ridge (6-3): The Wolves stumbled Friday night, 42-28, at Crete-Monee, but they’re back in the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Noteworthy

What a play: Marian Central senior Jordan Niemeyer had a little problem breathing at halftime of Friday night’s 52-19 victory over St. Patrick.

Niemeyer finished the first half with a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown as time expired. In the excitement, the senior wide receiver-defensive back, who has exercise-induced asthma, was slightly out of breath.

“I was dead,” Niemeyer said. “I was trying to get to my inhaler, and people kept pushing me back.”

Niemeyer picked off the pass and heard teammate Brendan Yarwood yell to keep going. The clock read “0:00” as Niemeyer took off down the right sideline and kept picking up blocks. Eventually, he made it home.

Playing for coach: Marian quarterback Billy Bahl said the Hurricanes want to keep retiring coach Ed Brucker's career going as long as possible. They entered Friday with a 4-4 record but handled St. Patrick to make the playoffs.

“We came together as a team,” tight end-defensive end Matt Ricchuito said. “We’ve been waiting for this moment all year.”

Hoping for Friday: Marian and Chicago Solorio have tentatively scheduled their Class 5A playoff game for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Chicago. Marian athletic director Drew Potthoff said one problem is Solorio's lack of seating.

Potthoff said Solorio officials were looking into moving in temporary stands for the game to accommodate visiting fans.

“I hope they can find something. They have a nice field,” Potthoff said.

So close: Jacobs coach Bill Mitz thought the Golden Eagles were going to make the Class 7A playoffs after their 50-25 victory Friday at McHenry. Instead, they wound up as the fourth 5-4 team on the outside with 39 points.

Mitz had been to the playoffs for 25 consecutive years, 21 at Stevenson and four at Jacobs.

“We didn’t play very well against [Crystal Lake] South,” said Mitz of Jacobs’ 24-14 loss in Week 8. “We didn’t play to our capabilities, and that’s not taking anything away from [South coach] Chuck [Ahsmann] and his guys, they work hard.”

This Week’s Playoff Games

(Times and days are tentative)

Class 1A

No. 8 Alden-Hebron (5-4) at No. 1 Christian Life (9-0), 1 or 2 p.m. Saturday

Class 4A

No. 11 Richmond-Burton (6-3) vs. No. 6 Dixon (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

No. 13 Aurora Central Catholic (5-4) at No. 4 Johnsburg (8-1), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 5A

No. 15 Marian Central (5-4) at No. 2 Chicago Solorio (8-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Class 6A

No. 14 Prairie Ridge (6-3) at No. 3 Lakes (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday

No. 10 Hinsdale South (7-2) at No. 7 Crystal Lake Central (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 7A

No. 16 Niles North (5-4) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Class 8A

No. 10 Palatine (7-2) at No. 7 Huntley (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday