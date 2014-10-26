High school football: Harvard has ‘no regrets’ from disappointing season

JOHNSBURG — On the first play from scrimmage on Friday night, Christian Kramer took a handoff, darted up the middle, bounced off a linebacker and cut outside.

Racing down the sideline, Harvard’s senior running back eventually glided into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown run, giving the Hornets an early 7-0 lead over host Johnsburg and keeping their upset hopes alive.

“He runs hard every game,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said.

But as much as it was a fast start for Kramer and Co., it proved to be a quiet ending, falling 62-14.

One year removed from an 11-1 campaign and a run to the Class 4A quarterfinals, the Hornets ended the season at 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Northern Conference East Division, dropping seven of the last eight games. One year removed from a BNC East title, the Hornets ended the season watching the Skyhawks celebrate an outright conference championship.

“No regrets, really,” senior quarterback Peyton Schneider said. “I mean, we did all we could to be successful. It just didn't go the way we wanted.”

Schneider and Kramer had entered the season coming off banner performances of their own from a year ago.

Kramer led the area with 1,290 rushing yards, as well as 13 touchdowns last season and became a Northwest Herald all area first-team selection. Schneider, similarly, was an all-area second-team representative.

But as Harvard graduated a number of seniors, and listed just 19 players on its opening night roster, it struggled to recreate that 2013 magic. The Hornets were also without former coach Tim Haak, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer who retired after 29 seasons.

Still, Kramer ran for 976 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 100 yards on the ground Friday night. He also turned a screen pass from Schneider into a 49-yard touchdown.

“Just not the way we wanted to go out, but no regrets, like he said,” Kramer said, “because we never held back.”