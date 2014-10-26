High school football: Cary-Grove not worried about lack of close games

After completing a perfect regular season, Cary-Grove earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 7A playoffs. The Trojans have won every game this season by double digits, the closest coming in their 38-28 season-opening win against Wheaton North.

Coach Brad Seaburg said he's not worried his team has not been tested at the end of a game yet.

"It doesn't really come up as a concern for us," Seaburg said. "We have a bunch of kids back from last year's team that played in close games. A few of the games this year were closer than the final scores indicated, and I feel our guys have very good poise."

C-G (9-0) will open the playoffs at home, hosting Niles North (5-4).

Seaburg believes although the final scores have not been all that close, his team is executing the best it has all season and is right where it wants to be heading into the playoffs.

Defensively, the Trojans gave up an average of 10.7 points a game while scoring an average of 44.3, including scoring a touchdown on all seven drives Friday against Crystal Lake South in their season finale.