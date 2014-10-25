Prep roundup: Burlington Central football routs R. Christian, clinches playoff spot

ROCKFORD – Playing without quarterback Adam Skirmont and rotating players liberally, the Burlington Central football team cruised past Rockford Christian, 55-12, on Friday to clinch a playoff spot in the regular-season finale.

BC (6-3, 6-1 Big Northern Conference East) looks to get Skirmont back from injury when the playoffs open next week. He was hurt in last week’s loss to Johnsburg. The Rockets otherwise rolled.

“We were able to do the majority of things we wanted to offensively,” Central coach Rich Crabel said. “Defensively, we fell down on two receptions that cost us scores. I thought our running backs did a nice job tonight, and we stayed relatively vanilla with our offense. Just worked on the basics.”

Rockford Christian finished the season 0-9.

The Rockets appear to be a safe bet for the Class 5A draw, although Crabel said, “I don’t think we’ll be in a good enough spot to have a home game” in the first round.

He and his staff will monitor other results of today’s pertinent games before the pairings are announced beginning at 8 p.m.

“There’s still so many games for us that will determine whether or not we can move up a spot or two,” Crabel said.

St. Charles North 41, Elgin 12: At Elgin, North (7-2, 5-2 Upstate Eight Conference River Division) improved its playoff seeding with a comfortable win. The North Stars are in the postseason for the first time since 2009, and earned at least seven regular-season wins for the fourth time since the program began varsity play in 2001.

Aurora Christian 49, Leo 35: At Aurora, Aurora Christian snapped a four-game losing streak to become playoff-eligible. The Eagles (5-4, 2-2 Chicago Catholic White) opened the season 4-0, but faced a must-win situation in the regular-season finale.

Kaneland 33, Rochelle 6: At Maple Park, Kaneland (4-5) closed the season with a second successive blowout in a Northern Illinois Big 12 crossover.

For the first time since 1994, the rival Knights and Hubs met with neither team in the midst of a playoff season.

That didn’t keep both sides from channeling memories of past meetings. Eighth-year Knights coach Tom Fedderly felt the 2006 game – played in his last season as an assistant to Joe Thorgesen – stood especially tall.

That made sense for an offensive guru the likes of Fedderly. Kaneland won, 54-51, in Week 3 en route to a Class 5A semifinal.

“The one that always sticks out to me is the one where Boone [Thorgesen] and Casey [Crosby], that 2006 team, we scored every single time in that first half and we were still losing,” Fedderly said. “It was like, 44-40, at halftime. That one will always stick out to me as a memory.”

BOYS SOCCER

Class 2A St. Francis Regional final – Wheaton Academy 8, Fenton 3: At Wheaton, Wheaton Academy won comfortably for its sixth straight victory.

The Warriors (20-1-1) advanced to Tuesday’s Hampshire Sectional semifinal against Kaneland.

Wheaton Academy blanked Fenton, 4-0, in Metro Suburban West play Sept. 30, but Warriors coach Jeff Brooke cautioned his team not to overlook the Bison or the strides they’ve made in the past three weeks.

“They had some chances in the second half then where they proved to be dangerous,” Brooke said.