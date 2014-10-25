Plainfield South misses playoffs following loss to Oswego

JOLIET - Plainfield South saw its hopes of reaching the playoffs for the fourth time in five years get dashed in a 35-14 Southwest Prairie Conference loss to Oswego.

The Panthers (8-1, 7-0) jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter to help them wrap up a fourth-straight unbeaten SPC schedule, extending their league win streak to 28 games.

The Cougars (4-5, 4-3) closed to within 21-14 at halftime and were driving toward a tying score in the third quarter when Mason Memming intercepted a pass in the end zone.

South's Braden Lentini was 18-of-33 passing for 198 yards and rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. He scored on a 3-yard run and tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Khamaree Burt, who also rushed for 49 yards on 10 attempts.

Cody Viertel caught fives passes for 86 yards.

Oswego’s Steven Frank was 12-of-20 passing for 185 yards and threw for three scores, including a pair to Zachery West, who had 117 yards on eight receptions. Treshon Weddington rushed for 165 yards on 24 carries and also scored a touchdown.