Plainfield North, Hoosman too much for Minooka

PLAINFIELD — Just before the first snap from center, one Plainfield North assistant said to his colleague, “Let’s get this little Gunn guy before he gets started.”

Minooka’s Nate Gunn, hardly little at 6-foot-1, wasn’t completely gotten by the Tigers. He ran for 119 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown, but Plainfield North controlled the Indians and ran away with a 60-20 victory.

The outcome keeps Minooka (4-5) home for the playoffs for the third straight year, and guarantees Plainfield North (6-3) a spot for the second time in three years.

"We had trouble stopping their kids," Minooka coach Paul Forsythe said. "There were a lot of ups and downs this season. The scoreboard doesn't reflect how the guys finished."

It was a festival of scoring, especially in the first half, that would have brought a tear to the eye of an American Football League fan. Plainfield North led 26-20 after a quarter and added three second-quarter touchdowns for a 47-20 lead at intermission. The Tigers scored on all seven of their first-half possessions.

Running back Quintin Hoosman celebrated senior night by running for five touchdowns. He scored from 30, 18, 11, 14 and 47 yards in the course of a 109-yard performance.

And he had company. Tiger quarterback J.D. Ekowa threw four touchdown passes and completed all nine of his throws. He hit Zach Jarosz on 54 and 59-yard touchdown strikes, and collaborated with Kyle Speas on 70 and 39-yard scores.

The Tigers jumped to a 12-0 lead on Jarosz's 54-yard reception from Ekowa and Hoosman's first touchdown run. Gunn answered on the fourth play of Minooka's subsequent drive, crashing across the right side and cutting to the middle for a 56-yard score. It was 12-7 with 6:40 left in the first quarter.

Hoosman capped a six-play drive with an 18-yard score 2:39 later. Four snaps after that, Minooka, with Johnny Carnagio hitting Victor Turpin on a 73-yard bomb, cut the gap to 18-14.

It wasn't until each school scored again that the first quarter carnage was complete.

By the half, Plainfield North had piled up 398 yards – 240 via Ekowa's arm – and Minooka had accumulated 235 yards.

Plainfield North won the sophomore game, 34-8, to complete an undefeated season.