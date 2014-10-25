Oswego dashes playoff hopes of Plainfield South

JOLIET – Ken Bublitz saw an eerie resemblance between his team’s 2014 campaign and its must-win scenario in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Just as Plainfield South had to overcome an 0-3 start to get in a position to earn a playoff spot in Week 9, it also put itself in a tough spot by falling behind Southwest Prairie Conference champion Oswego, 21-0, after just one quarter.

Although the Cougars closed to within 21-14 at the break and were driving for a tying score in the third quarter, trying to dig out of an early hole proved to be just as challenging in this game as it had been in the team’s pursuit of a fourth playoff trip in the past five years.

Oswego outscored South, 14-0, in the second half to capture a 35-14 win to complete its fourth consecutive perfect SPC season and extend its league winning streak to 28 games.

“At halftime, we talked about how this game was kind of like our season,” Bublitz said. “We were three down at the start and battled back to two, and now we had to finish – and obviously, getting to the playoffs ... was the ultimate goal.

“I have absolutely no complaints about what our kids did on the field tonight. We showed a lot of courage and toughness, and we lost to a good football team. What Oswego has done in our league is that they don’t beat themselves. They’re very effective doing what they do. I don’t care what league you’re in, winning for four straight years is impressive.”

The Panthers (8-1, 7-0) stunned the Cougars (5-4, 4-3) by scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, with Steven Frank (12 of 20, 185 yards passing) throwing a 14-yard score to Zachery West (eight catches, 117 yards) and a 35-yard strike to Ryan Hennessy before Treshon Weddington (24 carries, 165 yards) scored on a 9-yard run.

But after punting on its first three series, South made things interesting after collecting a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to pull to within seven points at halftime.

Braden Lentini (18 of 33, 198 passing yards, 13 carries for 54 yards) ran in from 3 yards out and then threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Khamaree Burt (10 carries, 49 yards).

South drove to Oswego’s 25 in the third quarter, but Mason Memming picked off a pass in the end zone, and the Panthers promptly moved downfield and scored shortly before the end of the third on a 4-yard run by Connor Cavins (15 carries, 88 yards).

Frank threw a 25-yard scoring pass to West on Oswego’s next series to end the scoring. The Panthers finished with 240 rushing yards and 425 total yards.

Cody Viertel grabbed five passes for 86 yards for the Cougars, who wound up with 111 rushing yards and 309 total yards.

Top tacklers for South included Blake Wascher, Mitchell Ganassin (interception), Danny Saracco, Jake Portz and Nick Portz.

“I obviously feel bad for our seniors since they’re not able to continue their season,” Bublitz said.

“I felt like our kids gave a great effort tonight – we just came up on the short end. There were a couple of plays here and there that we missed, and it cost us a little. But we showed great resolve getting ourselves back in the game.”