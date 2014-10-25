High school football: Richmond-Burton beats Genoa-Kingston for sixth win

RICHMOND –Last year, football playoff announcement Saturday was a stressful day for Richmond-Burton running back Brad Boelkow and the rest of the Rockets.

The Rockets managed to sneak into the playoffs on that day as team 256, but thanks to Boelkow’s running and a strong night for the offensive line, R-B will be stress free this year after picking up its sixth win 35-15 over BNC East Division foe Genoa-Kingston.

“It feels great. There’s no other feeling knowing you have to win to make the playoffs and doing it,” Boelkow said. “It’s going to be nice to know I have practice on Monday.”

Boelkow was one of many beneficiaries running the ball for the Rockets (6-3, 4-3 BNC East) behind a motivated and prepared offensive line.

The line comprised of Trevor Anderson, Alex Petersen, Chad Autschbach, John Stasieczek and Matt Ferrero helped R-B run the ball for 348 yards and push the team into the end zone on its first four possessions.

Marshall Woodward ran the ball 25 times for 103 yards and a score, and Boelkow ran 22 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Brady Gibson continued to play well and show confidence under center going 3-4 for 75 yards.

This will be Richmond’s eighth straight trip to the playoffs, where they hope their recent success will help them to a few wins. The Cogs (4-5, 4-3 BNC East) loss left them short of playoff consideration.

“For the kids this year I’m really happy for them,” R-B coach Pat Elder said. “We’ve played really well at home and it came out tonight. We executed and have done some little things the past couple of weeks that have been beneficial for us.”

Game Ball

Chad Autschbach

Richmond-Burton, OL, senior

Autschbach recovered a fumble on offense, and helped power a dominating rushing attack for the Rockets in their crucial win.

The Number

8 - The number of consecutive seasons Richmond-Burton has advanced to the playoffs.

The Play

On Genoa-Kingston's first drive of the game, the Cogs went for it on fourth down deep in Richmond territory and fumbled the ball. Marcus Duha made the recovery and two offensive plays later the Rockets were up 7-0.

Richmond-Burton 35, Genoa-Kingston 15 Genoa-Kingston 7 0 0 8 - 15 Richmond-Burton 14 14 0 7 - 35 Scoring summary First quarter R-B- Woodward 26 run (Kilcoyne kick), 8:02 R-B- Boelkow 7 run (Kilcoyne kick), 3:21 G-K Murray 3 run (Rogers kick), 20.9 Second quarter R-B- Boelkow 10 run (Kilcoyne kick), 8:16 R-B- Gibson 2 run (Kilcoyne kick), 15.7 Fourth quarter R-B- Boelkow 3 run (Kilcoyne kick), 6:28 G-K- Fell 23 pass from McNeal (run successful), 4:06 INDIVIDUAL STATISITCS RUSHING- Richmond-Burton: Boelkow 22-180, Woodward 25-103, Wolfram 8-28, Gibson 6-21, Miller 3-14, Horner 1-1, Guenther 1-1. Total: 66-348. Genoa-Kingston: Murray 14-76, Butler 2-4, Bade 5-7, Ruiz 2-8. Total: 23-95. PASSING- Richmond-Burton: Gibson 3-4-75. Genoa-Kingston: McNeal 11-18-190. RECEIVING- Richmond-Burton: Wolfram 2-60, Banks 1-15. Genoa-Kingston: Fell 2-49, Bade 3-39, Murray 2-36, Holley 2-25, Ruiz 1-18, Rogers 1-23. TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Richmond-Burton 423, Genoa-Kingston 285. Sophomore score: Genoa-Kingston 34, Richmond-Burton 14