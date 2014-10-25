High school football: Richmond-Burton (6-3) at Dixon (7-2)

No. 11 Richmond-Burton (6-3) at No. 6 Dixon (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Class: 4A

Record: 6-3, 4-3 in the Big Northern Conference East Division

The number: This is the Rockets' seven straight playoff berth.

How they got here: To make the playoffs, R-B won its final two games against North Boone and Genoa-Kingston.

The skinny: It's no secret the Rockets like to pound the ball, running for 348 yards in their playoff-clinching win over G-K. Senior running back Brad Boelkow has totaled 927 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this season and has played a key role in that effort. They'll be without their other senior back, Luke Brinkmann (660 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns), who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Fullback Marshall Woodward has played well in Brinkmann's absence, running for 162 yards.

Know thy foe: Dixon joined the Big Northern Conference's west division this season, and though the Dukes didn't meet Richmond-Burton in crossover play, the two teams will square off in the opening round. To finish the regular season, Dixon won four straight games, going over the 40-point mark in three games.

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Payton) (4-5) at #1 Rockford (Lutheran) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Kankakee (McNamara) (6-3) at #8 Herscher (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Aurora (Central Catholic) (6-3) at #4 Johnsburg (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Plano (6-3) at #5 Chicago (Phillips) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at #2 Elgin (St. Edward) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Mendota (6-3) at #7 Coal City (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #3 Manteno (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Richmond (R.-Burton) (6-3) at #6 Dixon (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #8 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (5-4) at #1 Greenville (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #5 Effingham (H.S.) (6-3) at #4 Canton (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #7 Stanford (Olympia) (6-3) at #2 Quincy (Notre Dame) (7-2), TBA

Game 12 — #6 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #3 Rochester (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — #8 Breese (Mater Dei) (5-4) at #1 Carterville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #5 Roxana (7-2) at #4 Freeburg (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — #7 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (6-3) at #2 Columbia (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #6 Murphysboro (7-2) at #3 Herrin (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

