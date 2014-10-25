High school football: Prairie Ridge falls at Crete-Monee

CRETE – The Prairie Ridge football team knew its playoff fate long before Friday night’s nonconference game against Crete-Monee, so the Wolves used their regular season finale against an unfamiliar opponent as an unofficial playoff test.

Fortunately for the Wolves, they won’t have to face Crete-Monee quarterback Clint Ratkovich again.

The Warriors signal caller ran all over Prairie Ridge in Crete-Monee’s 42-28 nonconference win in the team’s regular season finale, rushing for a game-high 343 yards on 30 attempts and four touchdown scores.

Ratkovich started the game with a 70-yard touchdown run on the final play of the first quarter, and he later added touchdown runs of 5, 28 and 30 yards. Prairie Ridge stuck close throughout with strong rushing performances from junior running back Nathan Griffin, who ran for a team-high 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Griffin’s first touchdown came with 11:01 left in the fourth quarter and briefly tied the score at 21. After the Warriors punted, the 5-foot-7, 172-pound running back broke through the line and outran four Warriors defenders to the corner of the end zone.

Prairie Ridge was unable to stop Crete-Monee on its next offensive possession, however, and trailed 28-21 halfway through the fourth. Looking to tie the score again, the Wolves lost a fumble on a handoff exchange and the ball was returned 40 yards for the score by Crete-Monee’s Lavall McNulty, making it 35-21.

Griffin then added his second touchdown run with 2:27 remaining in the game, this time from three yards out. Down 35-28, Prairie Ridge tried for the onside kick, but the ball didn’t go the required 10 yards and went out of bounds. Crete-Monee finished its scoring with a 30-yard quarterback keeper.

Nathan Griffin, RB, Prairie Ridge,

Griffin ran for a team-high 130 yards and two touchdowns, including a 59-yard score.

The Number

343: Rushing yards for Crete-Monee QB Clint Ratkovich, including four touchdown runs.

The Big Play

Ratkovich ran for 70 yards and the score on the final play of the first quarter to put the Warriors up 7-0. He had 30 rush attempts on the day.

Crete-Monee 42, Prairie Ridge 28

Prairie Ridge 0 7 7 14 – 28

Crete-Monee 7 7 7 21 – 42

First quarter

CM–Ratkovich 70 run (kick good), 0:00

Second quarter

PR–Gulbransen 3 run (Eschweiler kick), 9:30

CM–Ratkovich 5 run (kick good), 7:11

Third quarter

CM–Ratkovich 28 run (kick good), 7:26

PR–Evans 27 pass from Anderson (Eschweiler kick), 1:00

Fourth quarter

PR–Griffin 59 run (Eschweiler kick), 11:01

CM–Harper 4 run (kick good), 7:21

CM–McNulty 40 fumble recovery (kick good), 4:54

PR–Griffin 4 run (Eschweiler kick), 2:27

CM–Ratkovich 30 run (kick good), 0:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Prairie Ridge: Covalt 10-44, Griffin 18-130, Anderson 24-92. D. Brown 1-minus 7, Gulbransen 1-3. Totals: 54-262. Crete-Monee: Vallot 8-27, Ratkovich 30-343, Harper 3-12, Pierce 1-6. Totals: 42-388.

PASSING–Prairie Ridge: Covalt 6-10-0-107, Anderson 1-1-0-27. Crete-Monee: Ratkovich 3-8-0-11.

RECEIVING–Prairie Ridge: Evans 3-79, D. Brown 2-43, Anderson 2-12. Crete-Monee: Kidd 2-9, Vallot 1-2.

TOTAL YARDS: Crete-Monee 399, Prairie Ridge 396.

Sophomore score: Prairie Ridge 64, Crete-Monee 37.