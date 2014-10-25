High school football: Marengo falls to North Boone, playoffs in doubt

POPLAR GROVE – Marengo kicker Weston Shepard laid on the grass at North Boone High School with all zeroes on the scoreboard.

His 52-yard attempt had come up short and it looked like, perhaps, so too had the Indians’ playoff hopes. But then a yellow flag landed next to the kicker. A roughing the kicker call meant new life.

Shepard lined up again, this time for a 37-yarder, as his teammates held their breath. It sailed wide left. This time it was for real.

The Indians allowed a two-touchdown lead to evaporate over the last 5:21 and lost to North Boone, 29-28.

This slim margin of victory, 1-point, may be the difference between making the postseason and missing it. Entering Friday, Marengo (5-4) had the requisite five wins to be eligible for the postseason. Their 32 points from opponents’ victories placed them 29th out of 32 playoff teams in Class 4A.

However, only a victory Friday over North Boone (5-4) would secure a spot, because some larger schools may drop down or some smaller schools may be bumped up to 4A before the 256-team, 8-conference field is finalized Saturday.

The victory looked like a sure thing with a 28-22 lead. But with 2:49 remaining senior quarter Ethan Walsweer, the catalyst of the Indians’ passing attack and a team captain, put the ball on the ground. Quickly, Kyle Gara’s three rushing touchdowns, Jarrell Jackson’s punt return touchdown and Walsweer’s 146 passing yards were after thoughts.

The only thought on the Indians' minds now is if they will get into the postseason based on points and end their 10-year playoff drought.

Game Ball:

Kyle Gara, Marengo, junior, RB

Gara rushed for 71 yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts.

The number: 5 —

Will Marengo's five wins be enough to make the playoffs?

The Play:

In the second quarter, junior Jarrell Jackson returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.

Marengo 7 14 7 0 - 28

North Boone 7 7 0 15 - 29

First Quarter

M- Gara 2 run (Shepard kick), 9:56

NB- Montemayor 3 run (Guevara kick), 2:21

Second Quarter

M- Jackson 75 punt return (Shepard kick), 6:51

M- Gara 2 run (Shepard kick), 3:24

NB- Montemayor 2 run (Guevara kick), 0:24

Third Quarter

M-Gara 3 run (Shepard kick), 4:13

Fourth Quarter

NB- Schuster 25 catch Davis (Schuster run), 5:21

NB- Montemayor 2 run (Guevara kick), 0:22

RUSHING- Marengo: Gara 18-71, Jackson 8-49, Walsweer 7-24, Kissack 1-3. Totals: 34-147. North Boone: Davis 22-83, Monemayor 17-61, Buchner 1- -1. Totals: 40-143

PASSING- Marengo: Walsweer 11-18-2-156. North Boone: Davis 11-34-2-149.

RECEIVING- Nice 6-117, Shepard 3-21, Roudabush 2-18. North Bone: Schuster 5-68, Kunod 5-59, Montemayor 1-22.

TOTAL YARDS: Marengo 303, North Boone 292.

SOPHOMORE SCORE: Marengo 51, North Boone 12.