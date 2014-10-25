High school football: Johnsburg beats Harvard, gets offensive lineman TD run

JOHNSBURG – Facing second-and-goal at the 2-yard line, Nick Brengman ran over to the Johnsburg sideline carrying a simple message.

“We gotta get Hoff one,” he told Coach Mike Maloney.

The plan had been hatched during practice on Thursday. With senior fullback Bailey Stefka sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Johnsburg needed a big back for its stacked, so-called “moose package.” So it turned to Ericson Hoffman, a senior offensive lineman. The burly 6-foot-3, 275-pounder took the handoff and rumbled into the end zone.

“You know, Da Dudes are going to block for other dudes,” Maloney said, referencing the offensive line’s nickname.

Hoffman’s tumble represented another second-half score in Johnsburg’s 62-14 route of Harvard in the teams’ regular season finale. The victory over the Hornets (2-7, 1-6) gave the Skyhawks (8-1, 7-0) an outright Big Northern Conference East Division title.

“It was surreal,” Hoffman said. “Until this week, I didn’t think I’d ever run the ball. It gave me a nice Senior Night present.”

In total, the ground game was, again, the difference for Johnsburg, which tallied 359 rushing yards, including 252 from sophomore running back Alex Peete. With Friday night’s total, Peete went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. He finished with 1,225 yards.

The news made Maloney, an offensive lineman at Joliet Catholic during his playing days, smile.

“We always took pride when our running backs got accolades like that,” he said. “I told my offensive line on Tuesday, or Wednesday. We were in the weight room. I pulled a couple guys aside and said we have a chance to get Alex 1,000 yards and that’s every bit of an accomplishment for you as it is for him.”

Game ball: Ericson Hoffman, Johnsburg, OL, Sr.

The lineman scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and helped pave the way for the Skyhawks' 359 rushing yards.

The number: 474

That's how many total yards Johnsburg tallied.

Big play: After tying it up at 7, the Skyhawks recovered an onside kick that seemed to give them a jolt of momentum. Seven players later, they again got in the end zone.

Johnsburg 62, Harvard 14

Johnsburg 13 22 20 7 — 62

Harvard 7 7 0 0 — 14

First quarter

Harv — Kramer 70 run (Scheider kick), 11:41

Jburg — Brengman 2 run (Calhoun kick), 7:34

Jburg — Franzen 15 pass from Brengman (kicked failed), 3:40

Second quarter

Jburg — Peete 11 run (2-point good), 10:13

Jburg — Brengman 22 run (Calhoun kick), 7:30

Jburg — Peete 12 run (Calhoun kick), 6:10

Harv — Kramer 49 pass from Schneider (Schneider kick), 0:27

Third quarter

Jburg — Peete 74 run (Calhoun kick), 11:31

Jburg — Lemcke 22 pass from Brengman (kick failed), 8:51

Jburg — Hoffman 2 run (Calhoun kick), 7:13

Fourth quarter

Jburg — Peete 22 run (Calhoun kick), 11:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING Harvard Cramer 14-100, Freres 8-32, Quinn 4-10, Niemsez 1- -1, Schneider 2- -18, Johnsburg Peete 20-252, Brengman 7-57, Lemcke 4-31, Riley 1-7, Rittorno 1-7, Hoffman 1-3 Totals: 34-359 PASSING Harvard Schneider 3-13-1 - 60 Johnsburg: Brengman 7-13–1 - 115, Buchanan 0-2-0 - 0 RECEIVING Harvard Freres 2-11, Kramer 1-49 Johnsburg Lemcke 2-39, Franzen 2-24, Tylowski 1-39, Koontz 1-3, Peshek 1-0 TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Johnsburg 474, Harvard 183