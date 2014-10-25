High school football: Johnsburg (8-1) vs Aurora Central Catholic (5-4)

No. 4 Johnsburg (8-1) vs. Aurora Central Catholic (5-4)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

Class: 4A

Record: 8-1, 7-0 in the Big Northern Conference East Division

The number: This is the Skyhawk's first playoff berth since 2009.

How they got here: Johnsburg earned an automatic bid after winning the BNC East title.

The skinny: In the first two season under Coach Mike Maloney, the Skyhawks won just one game. But a change in conferences, coupled with a boom in talent, gave them eight wins and their best season in a decade. Johnsburg hasn't lost since dropping its season opener at Oregon on Aug. 29. Sophomore running back Alex Peete emerged as a star, running for 1,225 yards and 14 touchdowns, and senior quarterback Nick Brengman, a third-year starter, offered a steady hand, throwing for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns. The defense, also, appears to be hitting its stride. Over the final five games, it allowed an average of 11 points per contest, including a shutout of Burlington Central.

Know thy foe: Aurora Central Catholic comes from the Metro Suburban Conference's west division, and finished the regular season at 6-3. The Chargers, though, dropped two of their final three regular season games, falling to Riverside-Brookfield and Glenbard South. But they did total 49 points in the win over Wheaton Academy in the regular season finale.

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Chicago (Payton) (4-5) at #1 Rockford (Lutheran) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Kankakee (McNamara) (6-3) at #8 Herscher (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Aurora (Central Catholic) (6-3) at #4 Johnsburg (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Plano (6-3) at #5 Chicago (Phillips) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Rock Island (Alleman) (5-4) at #2 Elgin (St. Edward) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Mendota (6-3) at #7 Coal City (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Evergreen Park (6-3) at #3 Manteno (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Richmond (R.-Burton) (6-3) at #6 Dixon (H.S.) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #8 Bloomington (Central Catholic) (5-4) at #1 Greenville (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #5 Effingham (H.S.) (6-3) at #4 Canton (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #7 Stanford (Olympia) (6-3) at #2 Quincy (Notre Dame) (7-2), TBA

Game 12 — #6 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #3 Rochester (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — #8 Breese (Mater Dei) (5-4) at #1 Carterville (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #5 Roxana (7-2) at #4 Freeburg (8-1), TBA

Game 15 — #7 Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (6-3) at #2 Columbia (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #6 Murphysboro (7-2) at #3 Herrin (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), TBA