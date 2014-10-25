High school football: Johnsburg (8-1) vs Aurora Central Catholic (5-4)

No. 4 Johnsburg (8-1) vs. Aurora Central Catholic (5-4)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
Class: 4A
Record: 8-1, 7-0 in the Big Northern Conference East Division
The number: This is the Skyhawk's first playoff berth since 2009.
How they got here: Johnsburg earned an automatic bid after winning the BNC East title.
The skinny: In the first two season under Coach Mike Maloney, the Skyhawks won just one game. But a change in conferences, coupled with a boom in talent, gave them eight wins and their best season in a decade. Johnsburg hasn't lost since dropping its season opener at Oregon on Aug. 29. Sophomore running back Alex Peete emerged as a star, running for 1,225 yards and 14 touchdowns, and senior quarterback Nick Brengman, a third-year starter, offered a steady hand, throwing for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns. The defense, also, appears to be hitting its stride. Over the final five games, it allowed an average of 11 points per contest, including a shutout of Burlington Central.
Know thy foe: Aurora Central Catholic comes from the Metro Suburban Conference's west division, and finished the regular season at 6-3. The Chargers, though, dropped two of their final three regular season games, falling to Riverside-Brookfield and Glenbard South. But they did total 49 points in the win over Wheaton Academy in the regular season finale.
