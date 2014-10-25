High school football: Huntley beats Dundee-Crown, ties school record for wins

HUNTLEY – The Huntley football team put an exclamation point on its regular season with a 59-14 blowout of Dundee-Crown in Huntley Friday night.

But before heading to the playoffs, the Red Raiders (8-1, 4-1 FVC Valley) honored longtime football public address announcer Hoppy Kahl with a plaque and a halftime video. Kahl has been behind the microphone for 25 years of Huntley football, and according to him, this team is one of the most balanced Red Raider teams he has seen.

Huntley has weapons all over the field, and it showed against the Chargers (2-7, 0-5 FVC Valley). Quarterback Anthony Binetti threw for two touchdowns. Running backs Casey Haayer and Eric Mooney ran for a combined 117 yards and three touchdowns. In all, seven different players found the end zone for the Red Raiders.

Huntley went 4-5 last year, but this season the Raiders tied the school record for wins. They owe much of that success to their offensive balance. It’s also fitting that a team that wears “Brotherhood” on the back of their away jerseys relies on using multiple players to succeed.

“I really think the difference (between last season and this season) is the mentality,” Haayer said. “Everyone has a ‘Go get it’ attitude, and everyone wants it.”

The Chargers season ended Friday night, but Malik Dunner was a bright spot, running for 113 yards and one 68-yard rushing touchdown.

For Huntley, the focus now shifts to finding out their postseason opponent.

“You could call it a journey, but obviously with the playoffs, that’s when the real journey starts,” Mooney said.

Game Ball

Eric Mooney, fr.

Huntley running back

The Red Raider freshman made an impact out of the backfield against the Chargers with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Number

7- Chargers players to gain yards on offense against Huntley. Six of them graduate this year.

The Big Play

Dundee-Crown senior Malik Dunner broke off a 68-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but Huntley outscored the Chargers 24-6 in the quarter to put the game out of reach.

Dundee-Crown at Huntley

Huntley 59, D-C 14

HUNTLEY 7 24 14 14 - 59

D-C 0 6 8 0 - 14

FIRST QUARTER

H- Eric Mooney 21 run (Donovan Young III kick), 1:20

SECOND QUARTER

H- Casey Haayer 20 run (Young III kick), 9:10

DC- Malik Dunner 68 run (kick no good), 7:44

H- Mooney 19 run (Young III kick), 6:38

H- Kyle Kesul 16 pass from Anthony Binetti (Young III kick), 3:44

H- Young III 37 field goal, 0:01

THIRD QUARTER

H- Kesul 34 pass from Binetti (Young III kick), 11:42

H- James Ambrose 29 run (Jonathan Alberts kick), 8:05

DC- Caleb Parson 3 run (Brandon Brooks conv. run good), 1:32

FOURTH QUARTER

H- Jason Cunningham 1 run (Alberts kick), 11:57

H- Nicholas Laughlin 5 pass from Charles Mecozzi (Alberts kick), 4:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- DC: Dunner 12-113, Parson 12-58, Brooks 8-42, Pat Sprouse 3-27, Zach Gathercoal 1-minus 4, Jeff Atherton 1-minus 11 TOTAL: 37-225 Huntley: Mooney 7-89, Chase Lowenstein 1-55, Jason Cunningham 4-50, Ambrose 4-47, Binetti 5-44, Mecozzi 1-32, Haayer 2-28, Jacob Witt 1-14, Kyle Zender 2-14, Jacob Fish 1-2 TOTAL: 28-375

PASSING- DC: Atherton 7-21-40-0 TOTAL: 7-21-40-0 Huntley: Binetti 3-5-19-2, Ambrose 8-14-166-0, Mecozzi 1-1-5-0 TOTAL: 12-20-190-2

RECEIVING- DC: Jim Welzien 3-18, Austin Garand 2-14, Kiwaun Seals 1-7, Dunner 1-1 TOTAL: 7-40 Huntley: Joshua Esikiel 3-69, Kesul 3-59, Brandon Altergott 4-46, Lowenstein 1-11, Nicholas Laughlin 1-5 TOTAL: 12-190

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: DC- 265 Huntley-565