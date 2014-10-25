High school football: Huntley (8-1) vs Palatine (7-2)

No. 7 Huntley (8-1) vs. No. 10 Palatine (7-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Class: 8A

Record: Huntley 8-1, 4-1 in the Fox Valley Conference Valley Division

The number: This is the Red Raiders' second playoff appearance in three seasons under John Hart.

How they got here: Huntley tied the school record with eight wins, their lone blemish coming against Cary-Grove on Sept. 26, safely clinching an at-large bid.

The skinny: Huntley couldn’t edge Cary-Grove for the FVC Valley title, but it took a big leap in coach John Hart’s third season at the helm. Junior quarterback Anthony Binetti, especially took a big step. In his first year as a starter, he threw for 1,566 yards and 21 touchdowns -- both area bests -- while completing 63 percent of his passes. With Binetti under center, the Red Raiders averaged 45 points per game, and went over the 50-point mark five times. On the defensive side, they also feature a stout defensive line of Tim McCloyn, Jeremy Behnke, Chase Burkart and Zack Herbert. Hart, a former coach at Warren Central in Indianapolis, has said the front four is one of the best he’s ever coached.

Know thy foe: Something will have to give. Palatine, which began the year 1-2, ended the regular season on a six-game winning streak to win the Mid-Suburban West title, while Huntley rides a seven-game win streak. Senior quarterback Nick Orlando can make plays with either his arm of his feet. The defense can be tough, as well. In conference play, they allowed just 18 points per game.

First Round

Game 1 — #16 LaGrange (Lyons) (5-4) at #1 Lincolnshire (Stevenson) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Gurnee (Warren) (7-2) at #8 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (6-3) at #4 Winnetka (New Trier) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Chicago (Taft) (7-2) at #5 Chicago (Curie) (8-1), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Palatine (Fremd) (6-3) at #2 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (9-0), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Palatine (H.S.) (7-2) at #7 Huntley (8-1), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Skokie (Niles West) (6-3) at #3 Park Ridge (Maine South) (9-0), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest) (7-2) at #6 Barrington (8-1), TBA

Game 9 — #8 Aurora (Metea Valley) (5-4) at #1 Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) (8-1), TBA

Game 10 — #5 Chicago (Brother Rice) (6-3) at #4 Naperville (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #7 Downers Grove (South) (6-3) at #2 Chicago (Simeon) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #6 Lisle (Benet Academy) (6-3) at #3 Hinsdale (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 13 — #8 Joliet (West) (5-4) at #1 Oswego (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 14 — #5 Bolingbrook (6-3) at #4 Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) (7-2), TBA

Game 15 — #7 Belleville (East) (5-4) at #2 Edwardsville (H.S.) (8-1), TBA

Game 16 — #6 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (6-3) at #3 Flossmoor (Homewood-F.) (7-2), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), TBA