High school football: Hampshire beats Woodstock

HAMPSHIRE – When Matthew Kielbasa’s coach handed him the kicking block in preparation for teeing up a late, deep field goal, he was scared by how far it would have to come from.

A defensive stop and a rarely-used fair catch kick rule, however, gave Hampshire the ball at the opposition’s 31 with 13.4 seconds left. Because of the fair catch, Kielbasa was allowed to tee up an uncontested kick, which he drilled, knuckling through the uprights to give his team a 15-12 lead and eventually the win.

When it came off his foot, Kielbasa “absolutely” knew it was going in.

“It looked weird but it went through,” Kielbasa said.

Visiting Woodstock (1-8, 1-5) could not go the length of the field to score in the final 13 seconds and Hampshire (4-5, 2-4) finished off the season with victory on Friday night at Hampshire High School.

Brasile, the first-year Hampshire head coach, said he learned the play from Woodstock coach Steve Beard when he had been on staff there.

“He’s a great teacher and a great coach over on that sideline. … He’s the one who taught me that and I guess I’m just kind of a good student,” Brasile said.

Brasile said he had confidence sending out the junior lineman who was in charge of kickoffs. “He’s always straight down the middle and he kicks it pretty big,” Brasile said.

The hosts had fought their way back into the game twice after trailing 6-0 at halftime and 12-0 in the third quarter.

Game Ball

Mason Sutter, Senior TE, Woodstock

Woodstock tight end Mason Sutter consistently found space in the Hampshire secondary. The 6-5 senior made 9 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown.

The number: 41 yard eventual game-winning kick by Matthew Kielbasa

The big play: With 13.4 seconds left to play, Matt Kielbasa booted a 41-yard kick through the uprights on a free kick following a fair catch. The kick gave the hosts a 15-12 lead and eventually the victory.

Woodstock 6-0-6-0 - 12

Hampshire 0-0-6-9 - 15

First quarter

W-Pohlman 1 run (Pohlman pass attempt failed), 4:42

Second quarter

Third quarter

H-Fleury 11 run (Kruse kick failed), 4:54

W-Sutter 22 pass from Pohlman (Boyle run failed), 1:25

Fourth quarter

H- Bennett 29 run (Kruse kick failed), 5:55

H-Kielbasa 41-yard kick, 13.4

Individual stats

Rushing— Woodstock: Sumner 12-29, Boyle 7-19, Martyne 5-17, Bell 1-6, Kruse 1-5, Waryck 1-3, Cullum 1- -8, Pohlman 9- -14. Totals: 37-57. Hampshire: Fleury 22-103, Bennett 1-29, Seliga 3-7, Mohlman 10-0. Totals: 36-139

Passing— Woodstock: Pohlman 17-29-2-250, Boyle 0-1-0-0. Hampshire: Mohlman 10-16-0-64. Fleury 0-1-1-0.

Receiving— Woodstock: Sutter 9-154, Kruse 7-78, Cullum 1-18. Hampshire: Bennett 3-27, Seagren 2-25, Manning 3-10, Fleury 2-2.

Total team yards: Woodstock: 307, Hampshire: 203

Sophomore score: Hampshire 33, Woodstock 26